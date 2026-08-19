Louisiana Department of Education's Former Communications Chief Joins Award Winning Education PR Firm

Veteran state communications pro Sydni Dunn joins Whiteboard Advisors as the firm's award-winning communications practice reaches beyond the beltway

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteboard Advisors, named the top edtech PR agency by EdTech Digest, today announced that Sydni Dunn has joined the firm full time as a senior director. A seasoned communications strategist with deep experience navigating high-stakes state education policy, Dunn will support strategic communications, media relations, and public affairs efforts across the firm's PK-12 and postsecondary portfolio.

Dunn previously served as press secretary and director of communications for the Louisiana Department of Education, where she led communications under State Superintendent John White during one of the most ambitious and closely watched periods of state education reform in the country. In that role, she served as the department's chief spokesperson, guiding communications around the state's nationally recognized Louisiana Believes agenda, including efforts to modernize curriculum, strengthen early literacy, and expand pathways to college and career.

"There's no substitute for having sat in the seat—managing a legislative session, a contentious board meeting, and a reporter on deadline, sometimes all before lunch," said Thomas Rodgers, senior vice president and head of K-12 communications at Whiteboard Advisors. "Sydni understands how education policy gets made at the state level, how it plays out in practice, and how to communicate it clearly. That perspective will be invaluable to our clients from day one."

Since leaving the department, Dunn has worked as an independent consultant, advising education leaders, policymakers and mission-driven organizations. She began her career as a journalist, covering the academic workplace for The Chronicle of Higher Education, and later led external affairs for the largest academic college at Louisiana State University.

Dunn joins a growing team of seasoned communications professionals and former journalists including former U.S. News & World Report education writer Lauren Camera. In addition to its fast-growing PR practice, W/A Media reaches more than 400,000 inboxes per month through its popular policy and industry publications, including "The EdSheet," "What We're Reading," and "Whiteboard Notes." The firm's strategy consulting group also provides transactional due diligence and policy advocacy.

"I've seen education communications from a lot of different vantage points, and each has reinforced for me how important it is to connect policy to the people it's meant to serve," Dunn said. "Strategic communications can help leaders navigate change, build understanding and help turn good ideas into better outcomes for children. Whiteboard Advisors has built a practice that pairs policy fluency and storytelling craft, and I'm excited to bring my experience to the leaders and organizations doing this important work."

About Whiteboard Advisors

Whiteboard Advisors is a unique public affairs, PR and strategy consulting firm on a mission to advance learning and economic mobility. Our work guides the nation's most respected investors, impactful philanthropies, companies, and nonprofit organizations. We are multidisciplinary by design: sitting at the intersection of business, policy, practice, and the media.

SOURCE Whiteboard Advisors