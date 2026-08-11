Louisiana State University Selects BEST Crowd Management as New Event Security and Guest Services Provider

550+ Event Security and Guest Services Positions Now Open for Hiring in Baton Rouge, LA

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Crowd Management ("BEST"), a GardaWorld company and leading provider of crowd management and event security services, and Louisiana State University ("LSU") have announced a multi-year partnership to manage event security, guest services and gate operations at LSU Athletics events effective August 1, 2026. LSU becomes the fifth Southeastern Conference (SEC) school to partner with BEST to provide event staffing.

"Louisiana State University has built one of the most passionate fan bases and recognizable traditions in college athletics, and we're excited to partner with the university to support those experiences," said Jeff Spoerndle, Chief Operating Officer at BEST Crowd Management. "Our team is committed to delivering professional event security and exceptional guest services across LSU Athletics venues while creating a safe and welcoming environment for fans, student-athletes and the campus community. We're proud to support LSU and look forward to building a strong partnership for years to come."

As a result of this new agreement, BEST is hiring more than 550 event security and guest services positions open for immediate placement at LSU for Tiger Stadium, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and other athletics facilities. BEST is also opening a new branch office in Baton Rouge to support local recruiting, training and operations, and will support approximately 270 LSU Athletics events annually across the university's venues.

BEST offers its employees flexible schedules, ongoing training and career growth opportunities. The company employs its own training program designed by security and customer service experts to help employees develop the skills necessary to advance their careers in the event industry and beyond.

BEST has over 25,000 employees and services 250+ sports and entertainment venues in the U.S. ranging from the NFL to the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and NHL. The company also provides services to four other SEC universities: Ole Miss, Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Tennessee, and supports game day operations and athletic programs at 35+ colleges and universities across the United States. With the addition of LSU, BEST now provides services at six of the eight U.S. stadiums with official seating capacities exceeding 100,000, further strengthening its presence at many of the nation's premier collegiate venues.

To learn more or join the BEST team visit: best.garda.com.

About BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security, a global champion and leader in security services. For more information, visit: best.garda.com.

SOURCE BEST Crowd Management