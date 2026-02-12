BEST Crowd Management Named Premier Partner for Crowd Management and Event Security Services for Legends Global

Partnership builds on BEST Crowd Management's existing work at Legends Global venues including Barclays Center and U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BEST Crowd Management ("BEST"), a GardaWorld company and leading provider of crowd management and event security services, today announced a national partnership with Legends Global, the premier partner to the world's greatest live events, venues, and brands.

Under this new agreement, BEST is named the premier partner for crowd management and event security services for Legends Global's network of North American venues which includes more than 250 arenas, stadiums, theaters, and convention centers.

BEST Crowd Management is already active at 14 Legends Global venues – including Colorado Convention Center, Minneapolis' Target Center and U.S. Bank Stadium, and New York's Barclays Center – and the company looks forward to providing services at additional Legends Global venues in the future.

"BEST Crowd Management is proud to partner with Legends Global and to be recognized as their premier partner for crowd management and event security services," said Jeff Spoerndle, Chief Operating Officer at BEST Crowd Management.

"As we continue to collaborate at venues nationwide, BEST is committed to supporting Legends Global's vision of delivering truly remarkable experiences, grounded in best-in-class customer service, attention to detail, and professionalism. With extensive experience across stadiums, arenas, convention centers, amphitheaters, and marquee venues, our team looks forward to continuing to work alongside Legends Global to ensure every attendee's experience is secure and exceptional."

"We are always looking for ways to strengthen safety measures and enhance the live experience for fans and staff across our venues," said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, Senior Vice President of Managed Venues Partnerships, Legends Global. "Integrating BEST more deeply into our portfolio brings greater operational consistency, national reach, and a proven standard of excellence. Their expertise in security staffing solutions helps ensure our venues are well prepared to deliver seamless, well-coordinated events."

The partnership underscores BEST's unmatched ability to deliver large‑scale, high‑quality security staffing and guest experience services across a diverse portfolio of venue types for events including professional sports, major touring concerts, fan festivals, corporate conventions, esports competitions, and large‑scale civic gatherings.

BEST offers its 25,000+ employees flexible schedules, ongoing training, and career growth opportunities. The company employs its own training program designed by security and customer service experts to help employees develop the skills necessary to advance their careers in the event industry and beyond. To learn more or join the BEST team visit: best.garda.com.

About BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security, a global champion and leader in security services. For more information, visit: best.garda.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information visit: gardaworld.com.

About Legends Global

Legends Global is the premier partner to the world's greatest live events, venues, and brands. We deliver a fully integrated solution of premium services, including feasibility & consulting, owner's rep, sales, partnerships, venue management, hospitality, merchandise, and content & booking. Through our white-label approach, we keep our partners front and center while leveraging the power of our global network: over 450 venues, 20,000 events, and 165 million guests annually. To learn more, visit us at www.LegendsGlobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE BEST Crowd Management