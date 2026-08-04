Louisiana Teachers Honored as 2026 Extraordinary Educators for Classroom Innovation

Educators recognized by Curriculum Associates for student-focused teaching and effective use of i-Ready® tools; honorees will participate in a yearlong national professional learning and leadership program

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates named Alicia Alfonso from Arabi Elementary in St. Bernard Parish Public Schools and Cassidy Boggs from East Ouachita Middle School in Ouachita Parish Schools to its 2026 class of Extraordinary Educators™. This prestigious recognition program celebrates Grades K–8 teachers across the country who exemplify instructional excellence and a deep commitment to student growth. These educators demonstrate consistent, best-in-class use of i-Ready tools in their classrooms.

Selected from more than 170 educators nationwide, Alfonso and Boggs are among only 26 chosen this year for their outstanding use of data to drive learning, create inclusive classroom environments, and engage in ongoing professional learning.

"Being named an Extraordinary Educator is a tremendous honor to me," said Alfonso. "It means that the work that I am putting in is being recognized and that I am making an impact on my students. In my room, we are all mathematicians and problem solvers, even when things get challenging. This recognition reinforced my commitment to helping students build confidence and take ownership of their growth."

"Being named an Extraordinary Educator is one of the proudest moments I have had in my career," said Boggs. "A title doesn't make you an Extraordinary Educator. Those that have passion for student growth and come in daily with a plan to help grow every student is also an extraordinary educator. I hope to represent this title well and represent all teachers that go forth with a growth mindset for all their students."

Now in its seventh year, the Extraordinary Educators program connects honorees to a yearlong national professional learning community, leadership development opportunities, and collaboration with education leaders and fellow educators from across the country. Honorees also participate in Curriculum Associates' annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, where they share insights and amplify their impact in classrooms nationwide.

"Our Extraordinary Educators inspire us with their dedication to high-quality instruction and student success," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize their work and to walk alongside them as they continue to lead in their classrooms and communities."

The 2026 cohort represents a range of roles, including classroom instruction, student support, and enrichment. Educators were selected through a rigorous review process involving Curriculum Associates staff and an advisory panel of company leaders and Extraordinary Educator alumni, ensuring diverse perspectives and fairness.

Learn more about the Extraordinary Educators program and view the full list of 2026 honorees.

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About Curriculum Associates

Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company dedicated to making Grades K–12 classrooms better for more than 17 million students and one million educators nationwide. The company's connected suite of i-Ready® solutions unites adaptive assessment, personalized instruction, and core curriculum in English language arts and mathematics—supported by expert professional learning and service teams—alongside Ellevation for Multilingual Learners and Stile Education® for middle school science. Through its innovation hub, AI Labs, Curriculum Associates designs forward-looking technologies educators can trust. The company measures success by the impact it makes on student outcomes and is honored to support the extraordinary work of teachers every day.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC