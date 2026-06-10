Curriculum Associates CEO Kelly Sia Named EdTech Breakthrough CEO of the Year

Recognition highlights Sia's mission-driven leadership and commitment to serving

students and teachers across the country

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates, has been named EdTech Company CEO of the Year by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, a program that recognizes standout companies, products, and people in the global educational technology market.

"This recognition belongs to everyone at Curriculum Associates," said Sia. "Our team shows up every day ready to deliver for the millions of students and teachers who use our products and have seen the benefits of teacher-led instruction. We are committed to creating classrooms where it is easier for teachers to teach and students to learn. That commitment is what makes this company worth recognizing."

Sia became CEO on January 1, 2025, making her only the third person to hold the role in Curriculum Associates' 57-year history. She joined the company in 2020 as CFO, subsequently served as COO and then President, before stepping into the CEO role.

Today, she leads a global team of approximately 2,300 employees across eight offices in the United States, India, Ireland, and Australia, serving more than 17 million K–8 students and one million teachers in all 50 states.

Throughout her tenure, Sia has grounded every growth decision in prioritizing the needs of both students and teachers – ensuring their needs are being met in the classroom. This discipline has produced a period of meaningful expansion. Curriculum Associates acquired Ellevation Education to deepen support for English Learners, added SoapBox Labs to strengthen early literacy and reading fluency, and most recently brought Stile Education into the portfolio to offer rigorous, inquiry-based middle-school science. The company also launched Magnetic Literacy, adding teacher-led, core literacy instruction to its offerings, and introduced i-Ready Pro® to better serve older learners. These offerings extend the company's reach across more grade levels, more subject areas, and more student needs.

That growth has been matched by deepening educator trust. With nearly a third of its workforce in service roles, the company's structural commitment—more human touchpoints, more embedded support, and more direct relationships with teachers—is what Sia points to when describing how Curriculum Associates earns and maintains educator confidence over time and delivers on the promise that technology alone never can.

Her leadership style is similarly grounded. Sia has spent significant time conducting listening sessions alongside sales and service staff, visiting schools and Curriculum Associates offices, and learning the business from the inside out. That ground-level engagement shapes how the company communicates and makes decisions across a global, mission-driven workforce.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, evaluates nominations across a broad range of categories, including student engagement, school administration, learning management, career and skills development, and overall education technology innovation. The CEO of the Year designation recognizes executive leadership that demonstrates measurable impact, industry influence, and a clear vision for the future of education technology.

Media Contact: Jennifer Seabolt, [email protected]

About Curriculum Associates

Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company dedicated to making Grades K–12 classrooms better for more than 17 million students and one million educators nationwide. The company's connected suite of i-Ready® solutions unites adaptive assessment, personalized instruction, and core curriculum in English language arts and mathematics—supported by expert professional learning and service teams—alongside Ellevation for multilingual learners and Stile Education® for middle-school science. Through its innovation hub, AI Labs, Curriculum Associates designs forward-looking technologies educators can trust. The company measures success by the impact it makes on student outcomes and is honored to support the extraordinary work of teachers every day.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC