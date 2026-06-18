LOVE CORN BECOMES A CERTIFIED B CORP

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Love Corn

Jun 18, 2026, 11:21 ET

Building a brand and company that cares about the simple things!

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOVE CORN, the feel-good crunchy corn brand, is now a Certified B Corporation, joining a global community of companies that meet rigorous standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The certification reflects an independent evaluation of how LOVE CORN treats its suppliers, supports its team, and serves its customers.

For founders Gavin, Jamie, and Missy McCloskey, it's a milestone that reflects how the brand has always been built.

Certified B Corporation
Certified B Corporation
Co-Founder, Jamie McCloskey
Co-Founder, Jamie McCloskey
LOVE CORN Team Picture
LOVE CORN Team Picture
Sea Salt LOVE CORN
Sea Salt LOVE CORN
Certified B Corporation Co-Founder, Jamie McCloskey LOVE CORN Team Picture Sea Salt LOVE CORN

"When we started LOVE CORN, we wanted to make a snack that we felt good about sharing with family and friends," said Missy. "Our focus has been creating delicious snacks, with simple ingredients & obsessing about the little details with suppliers, customers, and the team. That's what our tagline, 'find LOVE in the simple things,' has always meant to us, and the B Corp certification is recognition for what we've been doing all along."

For LOVE CORN, becoming a B Corp is a commitment to continually improving how the company operates, grows, and creates a positive impact.

To learn more about LOVE CORN, visit www.lovecorn.com 

ABOUT LOVE CORN
In life and in snacks, it's all about finding love in the simple things!

LOVE CORN is a delicious crunchy corn snack and fan favorite among busy adults, always-hungry teens and picky little eaters that makes lunchtimes more exciting, road trips go quicker, the party more fun and life a little bit better, one kernel of joy at a time.

Founded in 2016 by family members Gavin, Jamie & Missy McCloskey, LOVE CORN is creating a new snacking category "Premium Crunchy Corn" and is sold in 20,000+ stores across the US & UK.

Media Contact
Katie Westerby
[email protected]

SOURCE Love Corn

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