LOVE CORN BECOMES A CERTIFIED B CORP

"When we started LOVE CORN, we wanted to make a snack that we felt good about sharing with family and friends," said Missy. "Our focus has been creating delicious snacks, with simple ingredients & obsessing about the little details with suppliers, customers, and the team. That's what our tagline, 'find LOVE in the simple things,' has always meant to us, and the B Corp certification is recognition for what we've been doing all along."

For LOVE CORN, becoming a B Corp is a commitment to continually improving how the company operates, grows, and creates a positive impact.

To learn more about LOVE CORN, visit www.lovecorn.com

ABOUT LOVE CORN

In life and in snacks, it's all about finding love in the simple things!

LOVE CORN is a delicious crunchy corn snack and fan favorite among busy adults, always-hungry teens and picky little eaters that makes lunchtimes more exciting, road trips go quicker, the party more fun and life a little bit better, one kernel of joy at a time.

Founded in 2016 by family members Gavin, Jamie & Missy McCloskey, LOVE CORN is creating a new snacking category "Premium Crunchy Corn" and is sold in 20,000+ stores across the US & UK.

Media Contact

Katie Westerby

[email protected]

SOURCE Love Corn