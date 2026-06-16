LOVE CORN's Sweet & Salty Winner of Good Housekeeping Snack Awards 2026

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOVE CORN announced today that its newest flavor Sweet & Salty was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026.

Made with real honey and whole roasted corn kernels, Sweet & Salty delivers the perfect balance of sweet, salty & crunchy. Created in response to years of fan requests for a sweet flavor, this delicious snack combines simple ingredients with bold flavor. Roasted right off the cob, it provides the satisfying crunch LOVE CORN is famous for.

Sweet & Salty LOVE CORN

"We're thrilled that LOVE CORN Sweet & Salty has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards," said Missy McCloskey, Co-Founder of LOVE CORN. "This recognition celebrates our newest flavor innovation and our commitment to creating delicious, crunchy snacks made with simple ingredients that families love."

With more than 5,000 five-star reviews across the LOVE CORN product line, the brand continues to win over snack lovers looking for a crunchy alternative to traditional chips, crackers, and puffs. LOVE CORN is available nationwide and online, making it easy to add a little crunch to lunchboxes, road trips, salads, charcuterie boards, movie nights, and more.

For media inquiries, samples, or more information, please contact:

Katie Westerby

[email protected]

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About LOVE CORN

In life and in snacks, it's all about finding love in the simple things!

LOVE CORN is a delicious crunchy corn snack and fan favorite among busy adults, always-hungry teens and picky little eaters that makes lunchtimes more exciting, road trips go quicker, the party more fun and life a little bit better, one kernel of joy at a time.

Founded in 2016 by family members Gavin, Missy & Jamie McCloskey, LOVE CORN is sold in 20,000+ stores across the US & UK. Find them in your local store. Buy them online. Give them a crunch. They're a little bit life changing.

Learn more at lovecorn.com

SOURCE Love Corn