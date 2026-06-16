Lovelytics Wins Two Databricks 2026 Partner of the Year Awards, 5th Year Running

Lovelytics named C&SI Energy and Utilities Partner of the Year and Brickbuilder Partner of the Year, recognized for delivering category-defining, repeatable AI solutions that accelerate time-to-value

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks Data + AI Summit – Lovelytics, a leading Databricks consulting company in the Americas, is honored to announce its recognition as the 2026 Databricks Energy and Utilities Partner of the Year and Brickbuilder Partner of the Year.

Lovelytics wins two Databricks 2026 partner of the year awards at Data + AI Summit, Energy Partner of the Year and Brickbuilder Partner of the Year

This milestone marks Lovelytics' eighth Databricks Partner of the Year award since 2022. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, this year's dual recognition highlights the firm's deep Energy and Utilities expertise and proven track record of driving over $2 billion in business impact through repeatable, ready-to-deploy AI solutions. Lovelytics has purposefully scaled its industry domain expertise to solve specific challenges and use cases that deliver the best return in complex markets. By focusing entirely on business-driven results, Lovelytics helps enterprise organizations turn data and AI investments into enduring competitive advantage, moving from business need to production AI in months.

Executive Leadership Perspectives

"Our success is rooted in the strength of our Databricks partnership and a shared belief in the transformative power of data and AI," said Scott Love, CEO of Lovelytics. "Engineering isn't the product; it's the engine. By using AI to automate the foundational plumbing, our strategic accelerators ensure every AI investment has a clear, measurable path to profit for our clients. I'm proud of what we've built and even more excited for what's ahead."

"The most successful organizations today are those that can turn raw data into real business impact. Lovelytics, our 2026 C&SI Energy and Utility Partner of the Year and 2026 Brickbuilder Partner of the Year, stands out in helping customers make that leap," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, Global Partnerships at Databricks. "Their ability to execute complex transformations on the Databricks platform helps our joint customers move faster and put AI to work in meaningful, measurable ways."

Measurable Industry Impact for as Energy & Utilities Partner of the Year

Lovelytics earned its Partner of the Year distinction by enabling significant business impact for energy, utilities, oil and gas clients and building industry-specific solutions that accelerate time-to-value. The firm has empowered major providers like FirstEnergy, Xcel Energy, and Hawaiian Electric on their AI modernization journeys, enabling key industry use cases like drone aerial intelligence for AI-driven asset defect detection, wildfire risk mitigation, vegetation management with geospatial AI, and drastically reducing critical infrastructure downtime via proactive grid modernization.

Accelerating AI Outcomes as Brickbuilder Partner of the Year

The Brickbuilder Partner of the Year award recognizes Lovelytics' deep business and technical expertise in developing industry-leading, repeatable accelerators that tackle the market's highest-ROI use cases. In the Brickbuilder program, Databricks works with a select few partners to review, approve, and jointly bring these accelerators to market for clients aiming to increase velocity on the Databricks platform.

Lovelytics has invested heavily in developing repeatable, customizable solutions that are both industry and technically focused, achieving value faster and more reliably. Deployed across clients, these 20+ accelerators include examples like Gridlytics for grid modernization, Dronelytics for automated asset defect detection, Energylytics for extended day-ahead energy trading intelligence, and the ecosystem's first GenAI Migration Accelerator to get on the Databricks platform faster.

Lovelytics will be exhibiting and speaking at Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 15-18. Visit Lovelytics at booth #421 to connect with industry experts and see live demos of these award-winning solutions.

About Lovelytics

Lovelytics is a leading Databricks consulting firm in the Americas and an eight-time Databricks Partner of the Year. Recognized for its deep industry expertise, the firm focuses on delivering business-driven results, leveraging category-defining solutions to fast-track production AI. Backed by Databricks Ventures and Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec, Lovelytics drives rapid enterprise value across North America and LATAM. Learn more at www.lovelytics.com.

Media Contact: Alexandra Haefele | [email protected]

SOURCE Lovelytics