SHARK TANK'S ROBERT HERJAVEC MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN LOVELYTICS, JOINS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelytics , a leading AI-focused data and analytics consulting firm and the market-leading Databricks services partner, today announced that Robert Herjavec , entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert and star of ABC's Shark Tank, has made a strategic investment in the company and joined its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The investment comes as Lovelytics enters its most ambitious growth phase. The company nearly doubled sales year-over-year in 2025 as enterprise clients increasingly turn to the firm for AI strategy and implementation on Databricks. Lovelytics has been recognized as a Databricks Partner of the Year for the last four years across multiple categories and serves enterprise clients in energy and utilities, retail and CPG, healthcare, and other verticals.

Herjavec's involvement goes beyond capital. As a board member, he will work directly with Lovelytics CEO Scott Love on go-to-market strategy, brand positioning and supporting the continued growth of AI deployments at enterprises. His background in building and scaling technology companies, including founding Herjavec Group into one of North America's largest cybersecurity firms, brings operational discipline and growth expertise to Lovelytics.

"We are currently in the third wave of AI. The first was the hype, the second was the applications, but the third, and most important, is the infrastructure wave. I've seen thousands of companies struggle with the same bottleneck: they have the data, but they can't get it ready for AI," said Robert Herjavec. "I joined the Lovelytics board and invested because they are the best at using the Databricks platform to remove that friction, turning data into something any business user can actually use to win. And, after all, from 20+ years on Shark Tank - I know a good investment when I see one!"

Lovelytics' position as one of Databricks' key partners gives them a unique advantage in the enterprise AI market. Databricks platform adoption is ever increasing, particularly for solutions like Lakebase, Genie and Agent Bricks. Lovelytics provides deep consulting expertise, AI strategy and proprietary tooling to help major brands move from infrastructure to production AI faster.

"Robert isn't just an investor. He's someone who has built and scaled technology businesses and understands what it takes to go from where we are to where we're going," said Scott Love. "Beyond his incredible operational track record with growing a services firm, Robert brings an employee-first mentality, and will help us continue to invest in our team and continue to make Lovelytics a destination employer for the best AI and Databricks talent in the market."

About Lovelytics Lovelytics is an AI-focused data and analytics consulting firm and one of Databricks' top strategic partners. Founded by Scott Love, the company helps enterprise organizations develop and execute AI and data strategies on the Databricks platform. With proprietary AI-driven tooling, deep technical expertise, and a track record across energy, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, Lovelytics has become one of the most trusted names in the Databricks ecosystem.

About Robert Herjavec Robert Herjavec is a technology entrepreneur, investor, Emmy award winning star and executive producer of the hit show Shark Tank. He founded Herjavec Group (renamed Cyderes), which grew into one of the largest global cybersecurity firms and was acquired by private equity in 2001. He remains as a shareholder and board member. Robert has invested in and advised dozens of technology companies and is known for backing founders with strong vision and operational discipline.

