Lovense Launches Match Intensity, Turning World Cup Excitement Into Real-Time Sensory Feedback In Its Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovense, a leading sex-tech brand, today announced the launch of Match Intensity, a new World Cup-themed interactive experience that syncs live match events with connected intimacy devices in real time. Available in the Lovense Remote App from June 28 to July 19, 2026, during the tournament's knockout stage, the feature translates key moments on the pitch, including goals, scored penalties, and red cards, into responsive sensory feedback.

Lovense Match Intensity

As the 2026 World Cup brings the world together once again, football's most electrifying moments are being felt across countries, time zones, and cultures: the breathless tension before a penalty, the eruption of joy after a goal, and the frustration of a controversial call. In the very same second, hundreds of millions of fans may cheer, gasp, or celebrate together. Yet until now, much of that intensity has remained on the other side of the screen: powerful, emotional, and shared, but largely confined to a psychological sense of connection.

With Match Intensity, Lovense transforms the adrenaline of the pitch into physical sensation, creating a more immersive viewing experience that brings fans closer to the passion of the game. Built on a dual-layer vibration system, the experience combines continuous background intensity with event-triggered surges. The background layer adjusts vibration strength in real time based on the pace and intensity of the match, keeping users physically connected throughout the game. The event layer adds patterns specially designed by Lovense for key moments such as goals, scored penalties, and red cards, delivering stronger, more dramatic sensations when the action reaches its peak. No matter whether there is a win or loss on the pitch, the intensity always scores.

To join the experience, users simply enter Live Match Mode in the Lovense Remote App, connect their Lovense toys, and activate the mode during the match. Every shift in momentum, every high-stakes play, and every unforgettable turning point can be translated into an instant sensory response, bringing fans closer to the energy of the match in a new and interactive way.

Match Intensity is designed to work within the broader Lovense ecosystem, giving fans more ways to make match-day moments interactive and intimate. With Lovense Sound Mode, device vibrations can respond to the volume of live commentary, crowd noise, or the energy of a watch party. Whether in the stands or watching from home, the thrilling sounds from the field can easily be transformed into responsive sensations, creating a deeper and more immersive experience.

Research has suggested that intense sporting events can affect hormone levels, emotional arousal, and desire. After an exciting match, intimacy can become a way to celebrate victory, soften defeat, or extend the thrill of the moment. For fans watching apart, Lovense Remote App allows partners to control each other's toy from near or far, making shared excitement possible across any distance.

"Lovense has always been committed to creating closer and deeper connections," said Dan Liu, the CEO of Lovense. "Global sports events bring people around the world into the same emotional moment, and for couples, that shared excitement can also become a way to feel closer. This creates a natural opportunity for the Lovense ecosystem, because match-day excitement and personal pleasure do not have to exist in separate worlds. With Match Intensity, Lovense is closing the distance between people, screens, and sensations. We hope everyone can enjoy not only the excitement of the game, but also the freedom of personal enjoyment."

SOURCE Lovense