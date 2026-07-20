Lovense Brings In-Store Experience Series to 18 Hustler Hollywood Locations Nationwide

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Lovense

Jul 20, 2026, 00:01 ET

Connected intimacy brand continues experiential retail rollout across the U.S.

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovense, a leader in app-connected intimacy technology, is expanding its nationwide in-store experience series with Hustler Hollywood, bringing guided product demonstrations and hands-on consumer education to specialty retail locations across the United States. Following a successful launch in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this month, the initiative will continue with 17 additional stores throughout July.

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Branded "Get Turned on: Explore Love Tech," the series reflects Lovense's continued investment in experiential retail, offering consumers guided product discovery in a hands-on retail environment. Each event features dedicated display areas, in-store education sessions, and on-site specialists who walk visitors through the Lovense app and product ecosystem.

"You can read about remote control or app-synced patterns, but until you've felt it respond in real time, it stays abstract," said Dan Liu, CEO of Lovense. "These events give people that moment — the first time the device moves with the app, you see them get it. That's where curiosity turns into confidence."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Lovense on in-store event programming," said Jen May, VP of Marketing at Hustler Hollywood. "This series provides HUSTLER Hollywood customers with edutainment and extra value during their visit. Having Lovense product experts connecting with our store teams and customers has helped deepen brand awareness and knowledge of the product line."

Early consumer engagement has highlighted strong interest in products including Flexer, Velvo, and Ferri, with visitors responding positively to the opportunity to interact with the products and learn more about their features before purchasing.

The Hustler Hollywood partnership supports Lovense's broader retail strategy of making connected intimacy technology more accessible through product education and in-store experiences. With 18 events across 18 U.S. cities this summer, the program marks the beginning of a broader rollout — with plans to bring the experience to additional markets and regions.

SOURCE Lovense

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