A new sizing guide adds experience-level recommendations and familiar object comparisons to help adult shoppers interpret product dimensions more clearly.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovense, a global leader in app-controlled intimate technology, published its Anal Toy Size Guide—a comprehensive resource that moves beyond generic "start small" advice to help users find the right product dimensions for their experience level and comfort preferences.

The Problem: "Start Small" Is an Industry Standard—Not a Solution

In 2026 alone, more than 20 anal beginner guides have been published across mainstream outlets. Nearly every guide offers the same core advice: start small, use plenty of lube, relax.

Lovense Survey Reveals Why Start Small Fails Most First-Time Anal Toy Buyers

While well-intentioned, this blanket guidance fails to answer the question consumers actually have: How small is "small" for my body?

"Start small" sets a baseline, but it doesn't close the real gap: consumers need specific dimensional guidance—not just general awareness—to make confident purchasing decisions. That's the problem Lovense's Anal Toy Size Guide is designed to solve.

The Data: Consumers Want Guidance They're Not Getting

A Lovense consumer research study on anal toy purchasing behavior reveals: 32% of beginners cited product dimensions (size, shape) as the single most important factor in their purchase decision.

Among users who bought anal toys and how they pick up the sizes at the first time:

38% of first-time buyers simply selected whichever product was labeled "small" or "beginner"—without further guidance on whether that size matched their body.

of first-time buyers simply selected whichever product was labeled "small" or "beginner"—without further guidance on whether that size matched their body. 25% relied on others' recommendations, while 17% purchased a multi-size set to figure it out by trial and error.

Among users who later felt they chose the wrong size:

39% attributed the mismatch to a lack of personalized sizing recommendations —the leading cause.

attributed the mismatch to a —the leading cause. 28% said product information was not presented intuitively enough to make an informed choice.

said product information was to make an informed choice. 22% found that others' recommendations did not match their own body.

The Solution: A Size Framework Built on Clarity

Consumers are actively seeking dimensional guidance, but existing resources offer generic reassurance rather than actionable tools.

Lovense's Anal Toy Size Guide introduces several features designed to close this gap:

Experience-level classification. Each product—Lush Anal, Hush 2 (XS through L), Edge 2, and Ridge—is mapped to a specific experience tier (Beginner / Intermediate / Expert), with clear diameter and insertable-length specifications.

Each product—Lush Anal, Hush 2 (XS through L), Edge 2, and Ridge—is mapped to a specific experience tier (Beginner / Intermediate / Expert), with clear diameter and insertable-length specifications. Real-life object comparisons. Rather than asking users to visualize abstract millimeter measurements, the guide compares each toy's width to familiar objects: a chapstick tube (1 inch), a sports drink cap (1.5 inches), a golf ball (1.75 inches), and a billiard ball (2.25 inches).

Rather than asking users to visualize abstract millimeter measurements, the guide compares each toy's width to familiar objects: a chapstick tube (1 inch), a sports drink cap (1.5 inches), a golf ball (1.75 inches), and a billiard ball (2.25 inches). Anatomy-based decision criteria. The guide breaks down four dimensions that affect fit—tip taper, diameter, insertable length, and base design—explaining how each contributes to comfort and safety.

The global sexual wellness market is valued at approximately $39 billion in 2026, with industry analysts (Market Research Future) identifying AI-driven personalization and consumer education as primary growth drivers (Roots Analysis). Yet while neighboring categories—skincare, athletic footwear, undergarments—have long offered fit quizzes, sizing algorithms, and personalized recommendation tools, intimate products have remained in a one-size-fits-all information paradigm.

Lovense's guide represents a step toward treating intimate product selection with the same precision consumers already expect in every other category of personal goods.

"Pleasure is not one-size-fits-all. Every body is different, and every person deserves to find what fits THEM, not just what a label says is 'beginner-friendly,'" said Dan Liu, CEO of Lovense, "We want people to explore with confidence, not settle for the default."

SOURCE Lovense