Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae Expand to Jacksonville, Marking Company's 10th Location During 10th Year in Business, Bringing Trusted Clinic to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae, leading providers of hormone optimization, medical weight loss, sexual wellness, peptide therapy and preventative healthcare services, today announced the transition of Alpha Clinic of Jacksonville, located at 3545 St. Johns Bluff Road South, Suite 3, Jacksonville, FL 32224, into the Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae family of clinics.

The Jacksonville location marks the company's tenth clinic and comes during a milestone year as Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae celebrate ten years of serving patients across the Southeast.

The transition will allow patients to continue receiving the personalized care they have come to expect while gaining access to an expanded range of services and resources offered throughout the Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae network.

For years, Alpha Clinic of Jacksonville has built a strong reputation for personalized patient care under the leadership of Christina Feliciano. As the clinic begins this next chapter, Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae are committed to preserving the same patient-focused approach that has earned the trust of the Jacksonville community.

"For ten years, our mission has been simple: help people feel their best through concierge, personalized, data-driven healthcare," said Michael Twilley, Founder and CEO of Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae. "As we welcome our tenth location, we're honored to build upon the trust that patients in Jacksonville have already placed in this clinic. We recognize the strong relationships the Alpha Clinic team have built over the years, and we're committed to providing the same level of personalized attention, compassion, and exceptional care that patients have come to expect."

"We want existing patients to know that while the name on the building is changing, our commitment to their care is not," Twilley said. "Our goal is to make this transition seamless while continuing to deliver the personalized healthcare experience they've trusted for years."

The Jacksonville clinic will offer the full range of services available across Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae locations, including hormone optimization therapy for men and women, medical weight loss programs, peptide therapies, thyroid management, sexual wellness treatments, preventative health services, and comprehensive, in-house lab draws & diagnostic testing that evaluates more than 150 biomarkers to help identify underlying health concerns.

Patients will also gain access to the extensive resources and clinical experience developed across Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae's growing network of locations throughout South Carolina, Georgia, and now Florida.

"Opening our tenth clinic during our tenth year in business is a meaningful milestone for our entire team," Twilley added. "But what matters most is the opportunity to serve patients and help them achieve better health outcomes. We look forward to becoming a trusted resource for individuals and families throughout the Jacksonville area for many years to come."

Existing patients will continue to receive care at the Jacksonville location and will receive information regarding the transition, available services, and scheduling options in the coming weeks.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit lowcountrymale.com or call (904) 326-3403.

About Lowcountry Male

Lowcountry Male is a leading men's health and wellness provider specializing in hormone optimization, medical weight loss, sexual wellness, peptide therapies, and preventative healthcare. Through comprehensive diagnostic testing and personalized treatment plans, Lowcountry Male helps men identify underlying health concerns and achieve long-term wellness goals. Other locations for the Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae brands are: Anderson, Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg in South Carolina; & Athens and Savannah in Georgia. Go to lowcountrymale.com to book labs and a consultation.

About Aqua Vitae

Aqua Vitae is a women's wellness and hormone optimization clinic dedicated to helping women navigate the challenges of perimenopause, menopause, weight management, and overall wellness. Through individualized care plans and evidence-based therapies, Aqua Vitae empowers women to take control of their health and feel their best at every stage of life. See aquavitality.com for more information and schedule a consult.

Media Contact

Eric Nail

Director of Marketing

Lowcountry Male / Aqua Vitae

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae