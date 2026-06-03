Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae Announce New Clinic Opening in Athens as Brands Celebrate 10 Years in Business

ATHENS, Ga., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae are proud to announce the opening of their newest clinic location in Athens on June 1, marking the company's ninth clinic overall and second location in the state of Georgia following the successful expansion into Savannah.

The opening also coincides with a major milestone for the company: the 10th anniversary of both brands serving patients across the Southeast with personalized men's and women's wellness care.

Founded in 2016, Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae have expanded throughout South Carolina and Georgia with a focus on hormone optimization, medical weight management, sexual wellness, concierge medicine, peptides, and preventative health services designed to help patients improve energy, performance, longevity, and quality of life.

The new Athens clinic will provide comprehensive services for both men and women, offering personalized treatment plans supported by advanced lab testing, ongoing provider follow-ups, and modern wellness therapies tailored to each patient's goals.

"We're incredibly excited to bring our services to the Athens community during such a meaningful year for our company," said Michael Twilley, owner of Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae. "Reaching 10 years in business is something we're very proud of, and opening our ninth clinic is a reflection of the trust our patients have placed in us over the years."

Twilley added, "Athens is a vibrant and growing community, and we saw a real opportunity to provide accessible, concierge and personalized healthcare focused on helping people feel their best. Our goal has always been to combine high-quality medical care with a more personal and proactive patient experience."

For the past ten years, Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae have been leaders in specialized health services, offering innovative treatments such as Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT & BHRT), peptide therapy, longevity solutions, weight loss programs, and other health-related therapies. The new Athens clinic will continue this tradition, providing personalized, concierge care to support the wellness goals of men and women in the community & represents the company's continued regional growth strategy and commitment to expanding access to wellness-focused healthcare throughout the Southeast. From Watkinsville to Winder, patients can expect comprehensive consultations and access to advanced therapies designed to optimize health and vitality.

"One major benefit is that we do in-house lab draws, and patients can be treated all within our clinic - no need to go anywhere else," said Twilley.

To celebrate the opening, Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce on June 18, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The event will welcome community members, local business leaders, and healthcare professionals to tour the new clinic, meet the team, and learn more about the services available to residents throughout the Athens area.

Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae invite the Athens-area community to schedule an appointment early, with the ability to book a consult beginning in late May. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit Aquavitality.com, LowcountryMale.com, or call 762-200-2507.

About Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae

Founded in 2016, Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae specialize in men's and women's health, offering advanced treatments in TRT, BHRT, peptides, anti-aging, weight loss, and more. With a focus on personalized care and innovative therapies, the clinics have served thousands of patients across seven locations in South Carolina and the previous, most-recent opening in Savannah, Georgia. The new location represents a significant milestone in the brands' growth and commitment to enhancing lives through health and wellness. They also have locations in these South Carolina cities: Anderson, Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg.

For more information about Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae, visit:

Media Contact

Eric Nail

Marketing Director

Lowcountry Male / Aqua Vitae

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowcountry Male and Aqua Vitae