Lowe's Foundation Tops $60 Million in Skilled Trades Training, Expanding Its Partner Ecosystem Across 30 States

10 New Gable Grants to Community Colleges bring national network of foundation partners to 73, helping revitalize America's infrastructure

Summary

The Lowe's Foundation announced nearly $8 million in new Gable Grants for 10 community and technical colleges , bringing its total investment in skilled trades training to more than $60 million since 2023 and expanding its national ecosystem of partners to 73 workforce development organizations in 30 states .

, bringing its total investment in skilled trades training to and expanding its . The grants address America's critical skilled trades workforce shortage by expanding training in high-demand fields , including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry and construction, increasing access through innovative approaches such as bilingual instruction, mobile training labs, employer partnerships and immersive hands-on learning.

, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry and construction, increasing access through innovative approaches such as bilingual instruction, mobile training labs, employer partnerships and immersive hands-on learning. The Gable Grants are part of the Lowe's Foundation's $250 million commitment to train and develop 250,000 skilled trades professionals by 2035, combining strategic investments, a national community of learning and initiatives like the Building Back America's Trades docuseries to strengthen the future skilled trades workforce.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 2.1 million skilled trades jobs could go unfilled by 2030, according to the Department of Education, creating potential economic losses of up to $1 trillion annually. As demand for skilled trades professionals continues to outpace supply, expanding access to training and career pathways has become increasingly critical for communities and employers alike.

Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida will expand its successful Construction Trades Institute (CTI) model to its Homestead Campus through its second Gable Grant, supporting a new training site, student scholarships, tools and career services to prepare more learners for in-demand skilled trades careers.

To continue to address this growing workforce challenge, the Lowe's Foundation today announced nearly $8 million in additional Gable Grants to 10 community and technical colleges across the country, pushing the Lowe's Foundation's total investment in skilled trades training beyond $60 million since 2023. The grants bring the foundation's network of funded partners to 73 organizations working as a collective to help strengthen America's talent pipeline, infrastructure, housing and economic growth.

"Over the past three years, the Lowe's Foundation has built a national flywheel that is connecting educators, workforce organizations and community partners and strengthening the skilled trades workforce," said Janice Dupré, Lowe's executive vice president of human resources and president and chair of the Lowe's Foundation. "Funding is just one part of the equation; our greatest impact comes from bringing the entire ecosystem together. We are proud to help lead this collaborative model, to train and develop skills trade professionals to serve across multiple industries and companies."

These grants are part of the Lowe's Foundation's expanded $250 million commitment to help train and develop 250,000 skilled tradespeople by 2035, scaling its workforce investment five-fold after surpassing its original funding goal ahead of schedule. Building on the success of its Gable Grants program, the foundation is expanding partnerships with nonprofits and community colleges nationwide to increase training capacity, remove barriers to entry and connect more people with rewarding skilled trades careers. Beyond funding, the foundation is also inspiring the next generation through initiatives like its Building Back America's Trades docuseries while fostering a national community of learning among grant recipients to accelerate the adoption of best practices and strengthen the skilled trades talent pipeline.

The new Lowe's Foundation Gable Grants support the following community and technical colleges:

Chattahoochee Technical College (Marietta, Georgia) will expand HVAC and commercial climate-control training to help meet growing workforce demand in the Atlanta region. The grant will support additional instructors, expanded lab capacity and hands-on training equipment, increasing enrollment while preparing more students for in-demand careers through industry-connected instruction. Many students are already securing jobs before completing the program, underscoring the strong demand for skilled trades talent.

Dixie Technical College (St. George, Utah) will expand electrical, HVACR, and plumbing training to help meet workforce demand driven by Utah's growing infrastructure and data center industries. The grant will support a mobile training lab, building-systems equipment and hands-on learning experiences that enhance daily instruction on campus while expanding access to skilled trades training for learners in rural communities."

Durham Technical Community College (Durham, North Carolina) will expand electrical, HVAC and plumbing training opportunities across Durham and Orange counties and expand bilingual instruction, Spanish-language trades courses and community-based outreach. Building on an innovative model already underway, the grant will help more Spanish-speaking learners access training and prepare for high-demand careers in the skilled trades.

Elaine P. Nunez Community College (Chalmette, Louisiana) will expand skilled trades training on its main campus and through a new temporary training site in Plaquemines Parish, increasing access to workforce education in a rapidly growing region. The grant will support new training spaces, equipment and instruction for electrical, construction, HVAC and related pathways aligned with workforce demand in the port, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and defense and housing sectors, helping prepare more students for high-demand skilled trades careers.

Houston City College (Houston, Texas) will expand electrical, carpentry, construction, HVAC and plumbing training opportunities across Houston through a model that combines neighborhood outreach, wraparound student supports and employer partnerships. The grant will increase instructor capacity, scholarships and work-based learning experiences, strengthening pathways from training to employment in one of the nation's fastest-growing industrial markets.

Miami Dade College (Miami, Florida) will use its second Gable Grant to expand its successful Construction Trades Institute (CTI) model to the Homestead Campus, bringing skilled trades training to more learners in South Miami-Dade. The grant will support the development of the new training site along with scholarships for students, tools and career services, building on a program that has rapidly expanded to prepare more students for in-demand skilled trades careers.

Mountwest Community and Technical College (Huntington, West Virginia) will use its second Gable Grant to expand construction management and HVAC pathways, increasing access to workforce-ready training for rural learners. The grant will support instructor capacity, hands-on HVAC equipment, industry-recognized certifications and apprenticeship-based learning opportunities to strengthen the region's skilled trades talent pipeline.

Northeast Iowa Community College (Peosta, Iowa) will expand electrical training for learners across Northeast Iowa's 5,000-square-mile service area, where distance can be a barrier to workforce education. The grant will support a new electrical lab and hands-on training equipment, creating more accessible pathways to industry-recognized credentials through certificates, continuing education and degree programs while helping meet growing regional demand for electricians.

Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology (WSU Tech) (Wichita, Kansas) will enhance skilled trades training through an outdoor live lab and tiny-home build program that replicates a real-world construction site. The grant will provide construction, electrical, HVAC and plumbing students with immersive, multi-trade learning experiences while supporting industry-recognized credentials and preparing graduates for the collaborative environments they'll encounter on the job.

York Technical College (Rock Hill, South Carolina) will strengthen HVAC, electrical, carpentry, plumbing and appliance repair training through immersive, employer-informed learning experiences. The grant will expand trade-specific equipment, simulated jobsite training and employer-aligned labs while enhancing the college's hands-on house-build capstone, where students apply skills in a real-world construction environment.

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About The Lowe's Foundation

The Lowe's Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) organization founded by Lowe's, is solving the critical skilled trades labor shortage and helping fulfill dreams for the next generation of Pros. By 2035, the Lowe's Foundation will invest $250 million to help train and develop 250,000 people for skilled trades careers through grants to community and technical colleges and nonprofit organizations. To learn more about the Lowe's Foundation, visit LowesFoundation.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Courtney Wegel

Lowe's Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe’s Foundation