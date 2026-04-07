Lowe's Foundation Plans Expanded $250 Million Investment to Help Train and Develop 250,000 Tradespeople Over Next Decade, Increasing Skilled Trades Workforce Commitment Five-Fold

The foundation's new goal builds on the early success following its 2023 announcement of a $50 million, five-year commitment to help train 50,000 tradespeople with the support of Lowe's vendor partners. With nearly $53 million invested in 65 organizations since then, the foundation is on track to help prepare 50,000 tradespeople by 2027, a full year ahead of its original goal, with momentum accelerating.

"Three years ago, we set out to lead an ambitious workforce movement in a pivotal moment – and it's taken off faster than we imagined," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO and co-champion of the Business Roundtable "Skilled Trades for America" initiative. "American prosperity is at stake, and we are partnering to solve the workforce gap with a growing force of educators, employers and policymakers who understand local needs. No single organization can do this alone."

To reach 250,000 tradespeople over 10 years, the foundation is increasing its investment and focus on:

Expanding partnerships with nonprofits and community colleges nationwide to increase program capacity, reduce training barriers and recruit new tradespeople. These organizations prioritize job placement, career advancement to increase retention and long-term program sustainability.

Helping the next generation of professionals find new careers. To improve access, the foundation is growing its partnership with the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) to enhance its CareerStarter platform, a free service that connects students and job seekers directly with educators, employers and career opportunities. Separately, the foundation is also expanding its training focus to include opportunity youth — young people ages 16 to 24 who are not currently in school or employed but have the potential to connect to skilled trades employment opportunities through education and training.

Leading a community of learning with grant recipients to accelerate the adoption of best practices. This includes in-person convenings with skilled trades experts and industry leaders to solve shared challenges, from short-term credentialing to hiring instructors to meet increased demand.

The Lowe's Foundation's Gable Grants program supports community colleges like Columbus Technical College in Georgia and people like Cleveland Roberts, who completed its carpentry program and won the gold medal for cabinetmaking at the state SkillsUSA competition in 2024. As a third-generation tradesperson and entrepreneur, Roberts owns CR Woodworx, a residential remodeling and repair business in Columbus.

"Skilled trades training gave me more than a job; it gave me upward mobility and the confidence to build something for myself and my community," said Roberts. "Columbus Tech's carpentry and cabinetmaking program has shown me what's possible when people are given access to career pathways with a tangible, real-world impact."

Roberts' journey is featured alongside 12 aspiring tradespeople and their mentors in Building Back America's Trades, a new three-part series produced by the Lowe's Foundation that premieres Saturday, April 11 on Magnolia Network and the next day on HBO Max and discovery+, showcasing aspiring skilled tradespeople and their mentors. Each participant is connected to innovative skilled trades training programs at Columbus Technical College, Coconino Community College in Arizona, and She Built This City in North Carolina.

To explore more about the Lowe's Foundation's work to expand opportunity in the trades, click here for its 2025 annual report and sign up here for its quarterly newsletter.

About the Lowe's Foundation

The Lowe's Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) organization founded by Lowe's, is solving the critical skilled trades labor shortage and helping fulfill dreams for the next generation of Pros. By 2035, the Lowe's Foundation will invest $250 million to help train and develop 250,000 people for skilled trades careers through grants to community and technical colleges and nonprofit organizations. To learn more about the Lowe's Foundation, visit LowesFoundation.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Sebastian Hale

Lowe's Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe’s Foundation