Loyalist College advances medical imaging training with Sectra's Education Portal

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its cloud-based Education Portal to Loyalist College in Ontario, Canada. The platform will give students access to anonymized diagnostic imaging cases in a realistic clinical learning environment, helping them build diagnostic skills that translate directly to professional practice.

"Students need opportunities to practise with the same kinds of scenarios they will encounter in clinical settings. We're excited to bring Sectra's Education Portal to Loyalist and provide learners with flexible access to real imaging cases that help them build confidence, strengthen their practical skills and prepare for placements and the workforce," says Dr. Amanda Baskwill, Senior Vice-President Academic and Chief Learning Officer at Loyalist College.

Through Sectra Education Portal, clinicians at the nearby hospitals can use anonymized cases from their clinical environment to create courses and assessments that students can access from anywhere. This will allow users to study cases that mimic real-life experiences in the diagnosis, treatment planning and monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions. In addition, the cloud-based portal allows users on-demand access to the learning content from their own devices, facilitating self-directed learning. It is also easily scalable and can support many users across different programs and faculties, enabling broader access to shared educational resources.

As a fully managed SaaS solution, the Sectra Education Portal minimizes the IT burden for educational institutions by ensuring seamless updates, robust security, and continuous access to the latest features. As training needs grow, the solution also scales accordingly and can be expanded to support additional imaging specialties. This unified platform enables standardized, high-quality training that mirrors clinical tools, supports both remote and on-site learning, and equips students with up-to-date skills, ultimately improving patient care and operational efficiency.

"High-quality medical imaging education is essential to the quality of care that patients receive. As a first in Ontario, Loyalist College is implementing a globally proven solution that bridges the gap between education and clinical practice. We are proud to support them in preparing the next generation of imaging professionals, and we expect more teaching and academic institutions to follow suit," says Nader Soltani, President at Sectra Canada Inc.

The annual subscription agreement was signed in the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year. The initial order allows up to 50 users a month to access the platform.

The Sectra Education Portal strengthens diagnostic training and medical education by providing a unified platform for skill development, competency verification, and performance tracking. It offers clinicians and students access to real cases and professional imaging tools that mirror everyday diagnostic workflows. The cloud-based solution is built on Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified, scalable strategy for healthcare providers' diagnostic and training needs within medical imaging. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0)705 23 52 27

Johan Carlegrim, President of Sectra's business unit Medical Education, 46 (0)70 329 69 30

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SOURCE Sectra