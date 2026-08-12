LPL Solar Promotes Ashley Little to President

Mike Little Continues as Founder and CEO as Ashley Little Takes on Expanded Role

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Solar LLC has promoted Ashley Little to President. In her newly expanded role, Ashley will oversee strategic operations and project execution company-wide, building on her leadership as Senior Vice President. Mike Little continues to lead the company as Founder and CEO.

"Ashley has led some of our largest and most complex projects from start to finish," said Mike Little. "This promotion reflects the confidence our team and our clients have in her leadership."

Ashley Little, President / LPL Solar LLC

Ashley joined LPL Solar in 2021 as Vice President and was promoted to Senior Vice President in December 2024, directing strategic operations across the company's solar portfolio. Over the course of her career, she has overseen the delivery of 42 utility-scale solar projects representing 6.3 GW of clean energy capacity.

Ashley brings more than 18 years of construction experience to her new role. She started out in concrete construction, then spent several years managing large commercial projects — including high-rises, airports, and seaports — before shifting her focus to solar.

"I'm looking forward to taking what I've learned across my career and applying it to the whole company," said Little. "I've had the opportunity to help lead some of the most complex solar projects in the country, and I'm looking forward to this next chapter."

Ashley holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, summa cum laude, from the University of Florida, and is a licensed general contractor in Florida. In 2020, Engineering News-Record named Ashley a national "Top 20 Under 40" honoree and a regional "Top Young Construction Professional." Ashley is a longtime supporter of Wounded Warrior Outdoors.

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar LLC is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor specializing in utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. With a strong commitment to safety, quality, and execution, LPL Solar delivers comprehensive solutions for independent power producers, utilities, and energy developers. The company's self-perform capabilities span civil, mechanical, electrical, commissioning, substations, switchyards, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), enabling efficient, high-quality project delivery from start to finish. Learn more at www.lplsolar.com.

SOURCE LPL Solar LLC