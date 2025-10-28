LPL Announces the Addition of Travis Serpas as Vice President / Project Executive

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL announced today that Travis Serpas has joined the company as Vice President / Project Executive. Travis brings more than 22 years of experience in construction management and utility-scale solar.

"Travis brings the leadership skills and experience to support our continued growth," said Mike Little, President of LPL Solar. "I've known Travis for over 20 years; he will make an immediate impact on our leadership and operational teams."

Travis Serpas, Vice President

Travis earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Louisiana State University. He is an active member of the Associated Builders and Contractors, the U.S. Green Building Council, the Construction Association of South Florida, and the Student Association of General Contractors. He was named one of Engineering News-Record Southeast's Top 20 professionals under 40 in 2016 and is LEED-accredited.

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar power plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including independent power producers and utility companies. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Learn more at www.LPLSolar.com.

