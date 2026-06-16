LTX Launches Agentic AI in BondGPT, Turning AI Insights into Trading Action

Broadridge-backed LTX integrates real-time, actionable agentic AI directly into daily fixed income trading workflows

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX, an AI-powered corporate bond e-trading venue backed by global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced the launch of new agentic capabilities in its award-winning BondGPT application that enable users to create AI agents that advance investing and trading workflows on the LTX trading platform. Agentic capabilities include monitoring real-time market conditions, surfacing opportunities, and taking other predefined actions such as creating a trade ticket or launching a trade on their behalf.

"Agentic BondGPT brings practical, trader-controlled AI into fixed income investing and trading workflows by helping market participants define what matters, monitor the market continuously, and respond faster when the conditions they are looking for appear," said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. "When we launched BondGPT, our goal was to make it easier and faster for traders to discover information and uncover opportunities. Agentic AI capabilities in BondGPT present the next step in that journey, enabling traders to delegate tasks and move more seamlessly from discovery and analysis to implementation and execution."

Beyond receiving fast answers to complex bond-related questions, BondGPT users can now easily create agents using simple instructions that can take trading workflow actions when user-defined market conditions take place. BondGPT agents can generate automated alerts, create trade tickets, make dealer selections, launch RFQs, accept prices to automatically execute, and other workflow tasks, all under trader-defined parameters and human oversight. BondGPT's agentic AI-powered capabilities are designed to help users safely delegate select tasks while keeping the trader in control. Guardrails include human-in-the-loop approvals, policy-driven limits on trade size and scope, built-in explainability before all actions, and full auditability of all actions.

The launch comes amid continued growth across the LTX platform, with Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, TD Securities (through its subsidiary, TD Financial Products LLC), Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America recently joining as fully integrated liquidity providers. Together with more than 40 liquidity providers and 100 buy-side institutions on the platform, the expansion underscores growing industry adoption of LTX's AI-powered trading ecosystem.

The launch marks the latest milestone in LTX's AI innovation roadmap. Following the launch of BondGPT in 2023, the first generative AI application built specifically for corporate bond trading, LTX has continued to expand its AI-powered functionality. Based on client input and technological developments over the last three years, BondGPT is designed to better help market participants navigate increasingly complex and fragmented markets. LTX's leadership in this space has already been recognized externally, with the platform winning the Markets Media Markets Choice Award for Best in AI for the last four consecutive years.

For more information, please visit www.ltxtrading.com/bondgpt.

About LTX

LTX is an electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with innovative e-trading protocols to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution. The Liquidity Cloud is LTX's secure network of actionable disclosed sell-side axes and anonymous buy-side indications of interest (IOIs). BondGPT is LTX's award-winning genAI application for the corporate bond market that answers complex bond-related questions in seconds based on the aggregation of curated, trusted data and analytical models. LTX leverages Broadridge Business Process Outsourcing, LLC as its broker dealer.

For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.