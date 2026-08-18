LUBA Workers' Comp Goes Live with Convr® to Advance Its Underwriting with AI

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr® announced that LUBA Workers' Comp has joined the growing roster of carriers deploying Convr's platform to power AI-driven underwriting. LUBA, a regional workers' compensation carrier headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will leverage Convr's modular AI-native underwriting workbench, grounded in the Risk Context Engine to accelerate submission processing, deepen risk insights, and tighten underwriting consistency across its team.

The partnership reflects a shared conviction: that the future of specialty underwriting belongs to carriers that combine deep domain expertise with AI purpose-built specifically for commercial insurance. LUBA brings nearly three decades of workers' compensation expertise across the Southeast; Convr brings the only AI Underwriting Workbench grounded in a proprietary commercial P&C ontology refined over a decade of production data. Together, the two companies are bringing AI-native submission intake, enrichment, classification, and agentic AI decisioning directly into LUBA's underwriting workflow without disrupting the carrier's existing systems or the underwriting discipline that has driven its growth.

Through the partnership LUBA's underwriting team will gain:

Submission intake and triage that instantly extracts data from ACORD forms, loss runs, and broker emails, reducing manual processing and accelerating time to quote

that instantly extracts data from ACORD forms, loss runs, and broker emails, reducing manual processing and accelerating time to quote Enriched risk insights drawn from thousands of data sources, surfaced inline within the submission for faster, confident decisions

drawn from thousands of data sources, surfaced inline within the submission for faster, confident decisions Greater underwriting consistency through agentic AI workflows, standardized data, and structured decisioning, reducing referral dependency and tightening cycle times

through agentic AI workflows, standardized data, and structured decisioning, reducing referral dependency and tightening cycle times A modular deployment that integrates with LUBA's existing technology stack without disruption

All capabilities are grounded in Convr's Risk Context Engine, the only commercial P&C ontology in the industry built and calibrated on a decade of production data.

"LUBA is exactly the kind of specialty carrier the industry should be watching – they're disciplined, focused, and serious about combining deep expertise with the right technology," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "We're proud to partner with LUBA's team and to bring the Risk Context Engine to bear on workers' compensation underwriting across the Gulf South. This is what AI in insurance is supposed to look like: grounded, explainable, and built to make great underwriters even better."

Sapiens Integration

Through the relationship with LUBA, Convr is now also integrated with Sapiens International Corporation, a global leader of AI-centric, SaaS-based insurance software. The connection is designed to give mutual carrier customers a seamless path from submission intake through underwriting decision, powered by Convr's AI and enrichment capabilities and delivered within the Sapiens ecosystem.

Availability

The Convr AI Underwriting Workbench is live and in deployment with LUBA Workers' Comp. Carriers, MGAs, and program administrators interested in learning more about Convr's platform can visit convr.com or contact a Convr representative.

SOURCE Convr