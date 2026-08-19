Lucid Group Names Eric Muller as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Rick Sannem, outgoing CEO, transitions to Strategic Advisor to the Board

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, a leader in healthcare communications and commercialisation, today announced that Eric Muller has joined the agency as Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed CEO, and original DiD Agency founder Rick Sannem, who will transition to Strategic Advisor to the Board.

This transition comes as Lucid Group continues to grow its global footprint and reflects a deliberate step to assemble the talent to drive the company's next phase of growth, while strengthening its ability to translate complex science into real-world impact.

Eric Muller, CEO, Lucid Group

"Lucid works across the full arc of product commercialisation, from the earliest stages of clinical development to market launch and on through to loss of exclusivity. Eric understands how hard it can be for great science to break through but also how to commercialise healthcare at scale," said Dr Rod MacKenzie, CMG, Chair, Lucid Group Board. "Our Board is grateful for Rick's vision and entrepreneurial stewardship that built Lucid's culture of delivering client success and pleased that he will continue to support us as we enter our next chapter."

For more than 20 years, Lucid Group has built its reputation on deep client relationships and a shared mission to transform lives by ensuring innovative medicine doesn't stop at approval, but it reaches the patients who need it most. As an independent firm, Lucid delivers its range of services as a single team, which means the senior people who win an engagement stay on it, from pitch through delivery.

"Healthcare is entering a new era, driven by extraordinary advances in science, data, and technology. Clients increasingly need a partner that turns complexity into clarity and impact by bringing together scientific expertise, creativity, and strategy, along with the power of data and AI. As data multiplies and development accelerates, knowing which evidence matters and what creative output will persuade is the part that becomes critical," said Eric Muller, Chief Executive Officer, Lucid Group. "That is the future of healthcare marketing, and it is where Lucid is positioned to lead. I am a builder at heart, and I came to Lucid to build a business that helps clinicians, patients, and caregivers make better decisions about the things that matter most."

Eric is a highly experienced executive who has operated both commercially and in senior leadership positions across global healthcare commercialisation for more than 25 years. Most recently, Eric was Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Publicis Health and previously held roles including President of Digitas Health. He began his career at Grey Advertising in New York.

His immediate priorities centre on expanding talent, client partnerships as well as data and technological capabilities. The company aims to further attract the best people in the industry, while being the partner they trust to succeed and building the data and AI capability that enables Lucid's science, strategy, and creative to travel further.

"Years ago, we made a deliberate decision to build an independent business that brings specialised commercialisation services together under one roof to best serve healthcare and pharma clients and that's exactly what Lucid has become," said Rick Sannem, Strategic Advisor to Lucid's Board of Directors. "I'm proud of the culture and standard of excellence we've built, and Eric's track record as a hands-on, transformative leader makes him the right person to lead Lucid into its next chapter of growth."

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, a global leader in healthcare communications and commercialisation, is driven by a mission to transform lives by bridging the gap between scientific discovery and patient impact. For life sciences organisations navigating their highest-stakes decisions, Lucid doesn't just communicate science but ensures clients leave a lasting impact on the market and the patients they serve. Lucid brings together experts across Strategy Consulting, Scientific and Medical Communications, and Commercial Communications, fusing scientific rigour, strategic foresight, commercial ingenuity, creative storytelling, and deep human insight into an integrated force, powered by real-world evidence. This unique approach allows Lucid to uncover the deep-seated insight that governs stakeholder behaviour and anchors bold, behaviour-changing ideas, executed at key moments and accelerated by AI and technology. To learn more about Lucid Group, visit www.wearelucidgroup.com and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Lucid Group