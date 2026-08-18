Lucidity extends into object storage, bringing new visibility and savings to enterprises

The only solution that fully maps object storage environments and delivers data-driven right-tiering and sprawl cleanup, helping enterprises reduce object storage costs by up to 60%

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucidity, the Cloud Storage OS, today announced the extension of the Lucidity Platform into object storage. The Lucidity Platform helps enterprises realize dynamic, efficient cloud storage that supports modern and AI workloads through deep insights, autonomous actions, and scalable governance.

Cloud storage now is the second largest line item on the cloud bill, and object storage is seeing the biggest growth of any storage type thanks to AI. With a focus on object mapping, drift and tiering, Lucidity applies its proven approach of driving optimization from insights to implementation for object storage. By synthesizing weekly inventory reports, Lucidity maps the full object hierarchy, showing teams exactly where cost and waste are hiding, and recommends and uniquely executes data-driven actions that can reduce misconfigurations and hot tier waste by up to 90%.

Object storage management is a problem of scale. A single enterprise environment can hold hundreds of storage accounts, thousands of containers and folders, and millions of blobs. All of that consolidates into a single line item on the cloud bill, with no analytical layer beneath it. Teams have little visibility into how object storage is actually being used, whether hot, cool, and cold tiers are applied appropriately, or how much they are paying for redundancy they do not need, and AI is only accelerating the problem by driving both increased costs and storage consumption through inference and model data.

"Most teams can tell you what their object storage costs, but not what is driving that cost," says Nitin Bhadauria, Cofounder at Lucidity. "At enterprise scale, you're looking at millions of blobs rolled up into a single bill, with no way to tell who owns what, which data is sitting on too hot a tier, or where you are paying for redundancy you do not need. Object mapping, drift, and tiering opens up that black box and delivers true optimization. We map the entire environment, show teams exactly where the waste is, and give them both the confidence and ability to act on it."

The only solution that turns object storage visibility into confident action

The Lucidity Platform takes a more complete approach to optimizing object storage than native or FinOps alternatives, which either lack the ability to act or are limited in scope and apply blanked calendar-based tiering rules rather than usage-based analysis at the prefix level. Lucidity's object storage support is built on the same visibility, recommendations, and actions framework that powers the rest of Lucidity. It starts with visibility and insights. Lucidity maps the data hierarchy across accounts, containers, folders, and prefixes to build a multi-layer heatmap of the entire environment. The heatmap surfaces size, cost, tags, tier, and access, modification, and creation age at every level, so teams can see which specific elements are driving cost in seconds instead of chasing them down by hand.

From there, Lucidity analyzes access patterns at the prefix level and recommends retention and tiering policies based on how data is actually used, rather than on blanket rules. Recommendations evolve with your usage, and each one shows the data behind it and the savings it would unlock. When teams are ready to act, they can simulate a policy change to preview its cost impact, then apply it across blobs at scale with a single click. Teams can also clean up design sprawl directly from the Lucidity dashboard with bulk actions.

"The Lucidity Platform has been a major part of our cost saving and FinOps initiatives across our multitenant environment, bringing centralised deep insights, observability and control elements to our block storage across our estate" says Alex Vince, Director of Global IT at Uniguest. "This successfully enabled us to realize savings both monetarily and in our time spent actively assessing our resources. In contrast, our object storage was still relying on manual methods with limited insight capabilities. But with the evolution of the Lucidity Platform to now include Azure Blob Storage optimization, we are excited to be able to bring the same insight, observability and controls that we enjoy for block storage to our object storage resources."

Key capabilities and benefits of object storage optimization with Lucidity

Lucidity helps enterprises around the world reduce wasted cloud storage spend, optimize application performance, and reclaim hundreds of IT and DevOps hours. Extending optimization support to object storage continues that mission by delivering the following capabilities:

Multi-layered insights into object storage

See your entire object storage environment across accounts, containers, folders, and prefixes in a single heatmap that reveals dominant consumers, savings opportunities, and more in seconds.

Data-driven tiering recommendations and one-click actions

Get prefix-aware retention and tiering recommendations based on real access patterns, each backed by the underlying data and the savings it unlocks, with the ability to action them in one-click.

Up to 60% lower object storage costs

Optimize object tiers to cut hot tier waste by up to 90%, then remove redundancy and duplication sprawl to bring object storage spend down by as much as 60%.

"An elegant solution that helps our customers reduce storage costs and management time, guided by a team truly focused on customer satisfaction. Lucidity is a partner that clearly understands our SWO 'Optimize to Innovate' framework," says Tamara Lajara, FinOps Principal Consultant & WEMEA FinOps Product Owner at SoftwareOne. "With the addition of object storage support, we're looking forward to seeing the impact multiply for our customers."

Availability

Object storage support across object mapping, object drift, and object tiering is now generally available for Microsoft Azure. Visit lucidity.cloud/book-demo to see it in action.

About Lucidity

Lucidity, the Cloud Storage OS, turns cloud storage from a reactive task into a strategic advantage. By delivering deep insights, autonomous actions, and enterprise-scale governance, Lucidity simplifies storage management across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, unlocking significant cost savings and freeing up valuable time and budget. Lucidity enables IT, Cloud, and DevOps teams to optimize storage management and deliver world-class performance without inefficient manual work and cost overruns.

Founded in 2021, Lucidity has offices in Boston, Bangalore, UK, and Abu Dhabi. Enterprises like World Market, Dometic, and global Fortune 500 companies, including one of the world's largest airlines, have leveraged Lucidity's unique technology to significantly improve their cloud storage management and reduce cloud spending.

To learn more about Lucidity, please visit https://lucidity.cloud

Register for the upcoming webinar to see a product walkthrough of object storage in Lucidity

SOURCE Lucidity