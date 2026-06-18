Lucihub Story Builder™ Accelerates Content Creation and Amplifies Brand Storytelling

The newest edition to the Lucihub video production platform removes complexity of editing tools so marketing teams can focus on accelerating impactful storytelling

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucihub announced the launch of Lucihub Story Builder™, the newest addition to the Lucihub next-gen video production platform, designed to make professional-quality video and content production more accessible, efficient and scalable. By reducing friction in the editing process, Lucihub empowers organizations to move from idea to distribution faster while maintaining control over their narrative.

Amer Tadayon, Lucihub CEO

"As organizations increase their investment in video content such as podcasts, interviews, and social, many teams struggle to move efficiently from recording to distribution. Editing bottlenecks, technical complexity, and limited resources often slow production and dilute messaging," said Amer Tadayon, CEO of Lucihub. "Lucihub Story Builder was created to remove those obstacles and give marketing teams a simpler, more intuitive way to shape and share their stories."

Designed for podcasters, content creators, and teams, Lucihub Story Builder offers a step-by-step editing experience from upload through export. Key features include:

Integrated AI agent - supports the editing process by combining automation with intentional storytelling to help teams move faster without sacrificing clarity, tone or authenticity.

- supports the editing process by combining automation with intentional storytelling to help teams move faster without sacrificing clarity, tone or authenticity. Text-based workflow – enables teams to assemble, rearrange and refine content into polished cut-downs that align with strategic messaging and communication goals.

Once edits are complete, projects can be reviewed, finalized, and exported for distribution across podcasts, social media, internal communications, and marketing channels, all within a guided, end-to-end workflow. The product is particularly valuable for organizations producing recurring content, thought leadership, employee-generated media, podcasts, and interviews, where speed, consistency, and message clarity are critical.

"Lucihub Story Builder has been a game changer for my team. It helps us instantly turn larger pieces of content into short, engaging formats that are easier for audiences to consume and easier for AI-driven platforms to surface. It is helping us amplify our reach, stay consistently visible and get more value out of every story we tell," said Melissa Beck, Lucihub client and VP Global Marketing, Sumo Logic.

Lucihub Story Builder™ is a trademark of Lucihub, Inc., registration pending.

About Lucihub

Lucihub is a next-generation video production platform that streamlines content creation from start to finish. Designed to support employee-generated content and multi-collaborator workflows, Lucihub combines AI-powered tools with human creativity to deliver professional-quality video faster, more affordably, and without complexity.

Contact:

Jennifer Lopez, VP of PR, Lucihub

[email protected]

310-864-8633

SOURCE Lucihub