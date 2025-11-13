Lucihub Expands Creative Copilot with Multi-Language Voiceover, Empowering AI-Driven Employee Storytelling

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucihub, the next-generation AI video production platform enabling organizations to scale employee-generated content (EGC), today announced the launch of its multi-language voiceover feature, expanding its Creative Copilot suite to help organizations create authentic, multilingual stories that connect teams and audiences across borders.

This enhancement builds on the rapid adoption of Lucihub's Creative Copilot AI platform and Voice-Over Studio, a unified workflow that allows teams to move seamlessly from concept to completion, covering scriptwriting, shot lists, voiceovers, and editing, all in one intelligent, collaborative environment. Designed to democratize video production, Creative Copilot enables HR, Communications, Marketing and L&D teams to transform employee-generated footage into professional, brand-aligned videos without requiring technical expertise.

With the new multi-language voiceover feature, users can:

Instantly generate scripts in their chosen language

Translate content with one click

Add natural-sounding AI voiceovers in multiple languages

Create localized videos in hours, not weeks

"Imagine needing to share a story with global teams in many languages. With Creative Copilot, you simply select the language, hit go, and your script is instantly translated and voiced with natural-sounding AI," said Amer Tadayon, CEO of Lucihub. "This capability removes barriers and gives every employee the ability to share their story in their own voice, in any language."

The release strengthens Lucihub's position as a global collaboration platform. Its "teams and roles" capability allows organizations to upload footage from anywhere in the world, assign responsibilities, manage approvals, and maintain brand alignment across distributed production teams. Combined with Lucihub's professional human editors, who refine videos with expert precision, organizations receive polished, on-brand content for training, onboarding, executive communications, and community storytelling.

Creative Copilot is particularly valuable for companies seeking to scale video output, support multilingual communities, or operate across international markets. By merging AI-powered scripting, translation, voiceovers, and team collaboration into one platform, Lucihub eliminates the friction of disconnected tools and accelerates the path from idea to finished video.

"A message carries more weight when it's heard in your own language," Tadayon added. "We're helping organizations communicate authentically and equitably, across borders, cultures, and languages."

Lucihub supports the full video production cycle, from pre-production to final delivery, helping organizations communicate faster, increase storytelling volume, and elevate the human impact of their message.

About Lucihub

Lucihub is a next-gen video production platform that streamlines content creation from start to finish. Designed to support employee-generated content from multiple collaborators, Lucihub's all-in-one solution delivers professionally edited videos in hours, not weeks. By merging advanced AI tools with human creativity, Lucihub empowers users to produce high-quality videos quickly, affordably, and without complexity. With a mission to make professional video production accessible to all, Lucihub enables teams to transform ideas into reality with precision and ease.

