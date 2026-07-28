Luckin Coffee and Duolingo Team Up for a Limited-Time Collaboration Celebrating Summer Learning and Back-to-School

Two brands beloved by Gen Z unite for an exclusive campaign featuring limited-time beverages, collectible merchandise, and playful experiences designed to fuel learning all season long

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luckin Coffee, the global coffee brand known for its tech-forward approach and innovative, trend-driven menu, today announced a limited-time partnership with Duolingo, the world's leading language-learning platform, bringing together two brands that have built passionate Gen Z communities through creativity, culture and digital-first experiences.

Launching in two phases throughout the summer and back-to-school season, the collaboration pairs Luckin Coffee's refreshing seasonal beverages with Duolingo's signature humor and playful approach to learning to create an experience that encourages fans to stay cool, stay curious and keep learning.

The campaign kicks off with "Study Now or I Get Icy," celebrating summer learning with vibrant, limited-time beverages perfect for studying on the go before transitioning into "Time to Luckin and Learn," a back-to-school campaign highlighting coffee as the ultimate study companion. Together, the collaboration reinforces how small daily rituals, whether practicing a new language or grabbing your favorite drink, can make learning more enjoyable.

"As brands that naturally resonate with Gen Z, this collaboration felt like an authentic way to connect with our communities through experiences they'll genuinely enjoy," said Mai Shi, Head of Marketing at Luckin Coffee. "We're excited to bring together Duolingo's playful energy with Luckin Coffee's innovative menu to create something that's fun, shareable and perfectly timed for both summer adventures and the return to school."

The collaboration introduces four featured beverages throughout the campaign, including two all-new seasonal drinks, the Piña Colada Mocktail and Pink Sunset, alongside returning fan favorites Pink Sunrise and Mango Cloud Frappe. Inspired by bright tropical flavors and vibrant summer aesthetics, the collection delivers refreshing options designed for warm-weather sipping and everyday study breaks.

Beyond the beverages, fans can immerse themselves in the partnership through exclusive co-branded packaging and collectible merchandise available throughout the campaign. Guests will find specially designed hot and iced cups, Duolingo-themed stickers, notebooks and bookmarks inspired by the collaboration, and more.

"At Duolingo, we're always looking for creative ways to make learning feel more engaging and fit naturally into people's everyday lives. Partnering with Luckin Coffee is a fun way to bring our brand personality into a daily ritual our community already loves. We hope this collaboration inspires learners to stay curious and have fun along the way," said Kat Chan, Senior Director of Brand Marketing.

The collaboration reflects both brands' shared commitment to meeting consumers where they are - online, in culture, and through experiences that make everyday moments more engaging. This is Luckin Coffee's first collaboration in the United States, among many others in China. By combining Luckin Coffee's innovation in beverages with Duolingo's unmistakable brand voice, the campaign creates a playful intersection of coffee, learning and community.

The Duolingo x Luckin Coffee collaboration will be available for a limited time at participating Luckin Coffee locations across New York City today.

For more information on the Duolingo partnership and Luckin Coffee's additional initiatives, please visit https://www.luckincoffee.us/.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee is a global coffee brand redefining the coffee experience through innovative beverages, technology-driven convenience, and a customer-first approach. Since entering the U.S. market in 2025, Luckin Coffee has introduced New Yorkers to its menu of premium coffee, tea, and specialty beverages crafted with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and bold, trend-forward flavors. For more information, visit https://www.luckincoffee.us/ or follow @luckin_coffeeus.

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

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SOURCE Luckin Coffee