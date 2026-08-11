'Lucky Stars' Makes Cinema History as the First Feature Film With Ten Randomly Selected Endings

AI Space Opera 'Lucky Stars' — Created for Under $1,000 — Changes Every Time It's Watched

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker Hooroo Jackson has completed Lucky Stars, the first fully AI-generated space-opera romantic comedy and the first feature film in cinema history with ten complete endings, presented at random upon each viewing.

The 80-minute AI feature hits streaming fall 2026 following a festival tour. It was written, directed, edited and produced entirely by Jackson on a budget of $1,000, following a principle he calls One Person, One Film. Every visual, performance, voice, musical score and sound effect was generated using artificial intelligence.

Lucky Stars, the first AI feature film with 10 endings Lucky Stars, the first AI feature film with 10 endings

Set across distant worlds, Lucky Stars follows Princess Mora, who escapes the rigid life of the crown by stowing away aboard the starcruiser of Darin O'Joy, a charming moon-born pilot with secrets of his own. As they outrun a relentless bounty hunter, Mora must decide whether she can trust Darin with both her identity and her heart.

"A film is no longer a film," Jackson said, "a film is now a series of possibilities."

The film stands at the intersection of experimental cinema, artificial intelligence, and interactive storytelling. Upon each viewing, one of ten complete endings is selected at random, not alternate final lines or reshuffled shots, but ten separate resolutions spanning comic, tragic, cosmic and musical registers.

Jackson, one of the leading pioneers in AI cinema's history, directed 'Window Seat' (July 2023), the first fully AI feature film in history, and 'DreadClub: Vampire's Verdict' (July 2024), the first fully AI animated feature film in history and the first AI feature film to land a major streaming license.

Lucky Stars expands Jackson's concept of Living, Breathing Cinema from his AI film theory doctrine The New Machine Cinema (2024)—the idea that a motion picture can exist as a changing work rather than a fixed object—and continues his series of structural innovations following the simultaneous dual-format release of A Very Long Carriage Ride (2025), the audience-selected protagonist of My Boyfriend is a Superhero!? (2025), and the randomized ending of Strings (2026).

Lucky Stars also continues Jackson's recurring machine acting repertory company, with every role performed by AI-generated actors. Returning performers include Rogers as the wicked Prince Fidge, and Joan as the comic and tragic android JC-123. Jackson describes Rogers and Joan as the first AI movie stars in history, and he has worked with both of them with across seven completely AI-generated feature films, including the upcoming Cyrus-71 and Stitches.

JC-123 is the film's centerpiece: a robot sidekick who starts as comic relief and ends as its heart. "People will fall in love with this character," Jackson said, "she is charming in the way of classic cartoons like Mickey or Betty Boop. She steals the show."

The lead performance of Princess Mora was created by blending five separate machine-generated voices.

Teaser Trailer (Introducing JC-123): https://youtu.be/AmpXAp5lQeQ

Teaser Trailer 2 (Space Attack): https://youtu.be/88xRIXLN72s

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SOURCE Hooroo Jackson