First Feature Film Created with OpenAI's Sora 2: My Boyfriend Is a Superhero!?

The landmark film by filmmaker and theorist Hooroo Jackson is the first fully AI CG-animated feature film and cinema's first dual-protagonist "choose-your-protagonist" release.

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooroo Jackson premieres My Boyfriend Is a Superhero!?, the first feature film created with OpenAI's Sora 2. The film is also the first fully AI CG-animated feature and the first dual-protagonist "choose-your-protagonist" release in cinema history, allowing audiences to choose between two main characters.

The fully AI methodology means all sound, music, writing, design, animation, and performances are AI-generated. Everything seen and heard on screen comes from an AI-driven pipeline.

My Boyfriend Is a Superhero!?: A Hooroo Jackson Film My Boyfriend Is a Superhero!?

It is also the first film to utilize AI agents in the editing process. Under Jackson's instructions, machine agents generated sound effects across the film piece by piece.

Slated to premiere in late November 2025, with streaming to follow in December 2025, the film is a superhero romcom produced on a total budget of just $1,000.

"People talk about AI as a shortcut," says Jackson. "I'm not interested in shortcuts. I'm interested in new forms. It's another in a line of proofs for what I call The New Machine Cinema—one person, one film, full-scale features made at the speed of thought."

"The dual-Abigail structure is just as important as the technology," Jackson adds. "We're not only changing how movies are made; we're changing how audiences can enter them. You don't just watch a superhero rom-com, you choose which Abigail you fall in love with."

Logline

"When a billionaire's secretary uncovers her boss is secretly a vigilante superhero, she is thrust into a high-stakes battle of secret identities, corporate intrigue, and an AI bent on taking control."

With My Boyfriend Is a Superhero!?, Jackson extends his ongoing work defining the language of AI-native filmmaking, coining several foundational concepts in AI film theory: "One Person, One Film," "Speed of the Mind," "The Adaptive Cinema Engine," and "The True Line Cut." The film puts these principles into practice.

My Boyfriend Is a Superhero!? is Jackson's fourth landmark AI feature film, all made completely solo:

Window Seat (2023) – the first fully AI feature film in cinema history

(2023) – the first fully AI feature film in cinema history DreadClub: Vampire's Verdict (2024) – the first AI animated feature film and the first AI anime feature film

(2024) – the first AI animated feature film and the first AI anime feature film A Very Long Carriage Ride (2025) – the first AI stop-motion animated feature film and the first simultaneous dual-format release (audiences choose between stop-motion and classic animation)

Jackson is also a film theorist, publishing early volumes on AI film theory across two books under The New Machine Cinema. His work treats AI not as a post-production effect, but as the core production methodology of a new cinematic era. In late 2025, he will also release The New Machine Cinema, a visual documentary that distills his essays and theory into a 60-minute film.

Trailers for My Boyfriend Is a Superhero!?

Trailer 1: https://youtu.be/iMQKX7A5r3Q

Trailer 2: https://youtu.be/DWIc6BIqhRA

Official Website: HoorooJackson.com

Media Contact:

Fantasia Yu

6076478164

[email protected]

SOURCE Hooroo Jackson