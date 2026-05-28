Lucosky Brookman Expands Healthcare Liability and Insurance Defense Capabilities in Pennsylvania

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a national law firm with leading capital markets, corporate finance, and commercial litigation practices, today announced the addition of partners Melissa A. Dziak and Robert J. Aldrich, III, further expanding the firm's Healthcare Liability and Insurance Defense practice and strengthening its presence in Pennsylvania.

The additions reflect a targeted expansion of the firm's litigation platform in response to increasing client demand for coordinated, trial-ready defense in high-exposure healthcare and professional liability matters. Dziak and Aldrich bring extensive experience representing healthcare providers, hospital systems, institutions, and insurers in complex litigation, including medical malpractice, long-term care liability, and related professional liability claims.

Dziak, a seasoned trial attorney with more than 20 years of courtroom experience, has successfully defended physicians, hospitals, and healthcare organizations in Pennsylvania and New York through trial in both state and federal courts, as well as negotiating favorable outcomes in high-exposure matters. Dziak is often retained by insurance carriers and clients on the eve of trial to assist in case resolution or to serve as trial counsel. In addition to her litigation practice, she serves as a certified mediator for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, providing strategic insight into the resolution of complex disputes.

Aldrich focuses his practice on defending healthcare professionals and institutions against malpractice liability claims, with experience across Pennsylvania and New York. Known for his practical, efficient approach to litigation, he has secured defense verdicts and dismissals in high-stakes cases, including matters involving catastrophic injury and significant claimed damages, and brings a strong understanding of both litigation strategy and judicial dynamics.

"Healthcare providers and insurers are operating in an increasingly complex and high-risk litigation environment, where outcomes often turn on early strategy, coordination, and execution," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP. "Melissa and Rob bring exactly the kind of experience and judgment our clients need in these matters. This expansion reflects our continued investment in building a litigation platform that can respond immediately, manage risk effectively, and align legal strategy with real business outcomes. Pennsylvania is a key market for our clients, and deepening our bench there was a natural next step."

"Medical malpractice and healthcare liability litigation demands a disciplined, strategic approach from the outset, particularly in high-exposure cases that carry a high risk for clients and insurers," said Melissa A. Dziak. "Lucosky Brookman's platform is built to deliver that level of advocacy and execution, and I'm excited to be part of a team focused on achieving successful, results-driven outcomes for clients through every stage of litigation."

The team has developed a strong reputation for handling complex healthcare and insurance defense matters across Pennsylvania, including securing defense verdicts, favorable arbitration outcomes, and dismissals in high-value claims. Their addition enhances Lucosky Brookman's ability to deliver responsive, strategic litigation support to clients navigating high-risk regulatory and operational environments.

By expanding its Pennsylvania-based team, Lucosky Brookman strengthens its ability to serve both regional and national clients with local execution and on-the-ground responsiveness. The move builds on the firm's existing presence in the state and reflects its broader strategy of scaling targeted practice areas through the addition of experienced, best-in-class attorneys.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP has pioneered a hands-on, end-to-end approach to guiding entrepreneurial, emerging growth and public companies through complex legal and business challenges. Built on the belief that clients need more than legal advice, the firm leads strategy, coordinates stakeholders, and executes across the full corporate lifecycle, serving as the central point of command for transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with attorneys across the country, Lucosky Brookman represents domestic and international clients across capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financing matters, complex commercial and securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense, with a relationship-driven, results-focused approach centered on accountability, execution, and long-term partnership.

Contact:

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732-395-4400

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.lucbro.com

SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP