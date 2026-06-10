SEC Appoints Joseph Lucosky of Lucosky Brookman LLP to Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has appointed Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP, to serve on the SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, a key advisory body that provides recommendations to the Commission on issues affecting entrepreneurs, investors, emerging companies, and the capital markets.

Lucosky was one of five new members appointed by SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins to four-year terms on the Committee. Members represent a broad cross-section of market participants and provide the Commission with practical insights on regulatory and policy matters affecting access to capital, small businesses, investors, and the public markets.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the small-company community. Policymakers, regulators, exchanges, and market participants are actively debating issues ranging from access to growth capital and exchange listing standards to IPO activity, regulatory modernization, and declining participation in the U.S. public markets. The Committee's work will help inform many of those discussions as the SEC evaluates the future of capital formation for smaller companies.

Lucosky's appointment reflects the SEC's continued focus on incorporating real-world market experience into those discussions. Throughout his career, he has worked directly with entrepreneurs, public companies, investors, financial institutions, and market participants, helping them navigate the opportunities and challenges of raising capital and operating in the public markets, giving him a practitioner's perspective on many of the issues currently facing the emerging growth and small public company ecosystem. The appointment gives the emerging growth and small public company community a direct voice in discussions, helping shape the future of capital formation and the public markets.

"Small and emerging companies remain one of the most important engines of innovation and job creation in the United States," said Lucosky. "I look forward to bringing a practical market perspective to the Committee as it considers issues affecting capital formation and the future of the public markets."

Over the past several years, Lucosky has become an active voice on issues impacting small public companies and capital formation through industry advocacy, market research, data analytics, public policy engagement, and direct interaction with regulators and lawmakers. Most recently, he participated in meetings on Capitol Hill with congressional offices and Senate Banking Committee staff regarding regulatory proposals affecting exchange listing standards, access to capital, and the future of the small public company ecosystem.

"Few people have a better view into the challenges and opportunities facing emerging growth companies than Joe," said Seth Farbman, Founder of VStock Transfer and host of From Startup to Stock Exchange. "Joe has become one of the most respected voices in the small-cap ecosystem because he combines real-world transactional experience with a genuine commitment to improving the markets. His appointment brings that perspective directly into the regulatory conversation."

"Joe brings a valuable real-world perspective to the Committee because he works directly in the trenches of the capital markets every day," said Dave Donohoe, Founder and President of Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC, and former Chief Counsel for the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market. "I've seen that firsthand through our work together on issues affecting emerging growth companies, including recent meetings in Washington, D.C. His appointment ensures the Committee will benefit from someone who understands how regulatory decisions impact companies, investors, and capital formation in practice."

"The issues facing smaller public companies and entrepreneurs deserve a strong voice in the regulatory process," Lucosky added. "I look forward to working with my fellow Committee members and the SEC to help strengthen pathways to capital while maintaining strong investor protections."

The SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee meets periodically throughout the year and provides recommendations and feedback directly to the Commission regarding policies affecting capital formation for small businesses and smaller public companies.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP is a national law firm advising entrepreneurs, public companies, investors, and financial institutions on capital markets, corporate transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm is widely recognized for its work within the emerging growth and microcap ecosystem and its hands-on, execution-focused approach to helping clients navigate critical business, financing, and regulatory matters.

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Lucosky Brookman LLP

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Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732-395-4400

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SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP