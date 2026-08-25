Ludient Brings AI Skin Intelligence to SPF with Launch of Day Glow Sun Serum

Built on insights from lululab's proprietary luluTI™ AI skin analysis technology and more than 5 million global skin data points, the new sunscreen combines broad-spectrum UV protection with a radiance-enhancing serum finish

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludient is bringing AI skin intelligence into daily sun protection with the launch of Day Glow Sun Serum, the brand's first dedicated SPF for the U.S. market. Developed using insights from lululab's proprietary luluTI™ skin analysis technology and global skin dataset, Day Glow Sun Serum is designed to pair everyday UV protection with the skincare experience consumers increasingly expect from modern K-beauty.

Ludient's Day Glow Sun Serum is more than just SPF; it's a advanced formula that brightens, soothes and protects.

Most sunscreens start with SPF. Ludient started with skin data. Using lululab's proprietary luluTI™ AI skin analysis technology, Ludient examined recurring skin concerns and translated those insights into formulation priorities for Day Glow Sun Serum. Rather than using AI only to recommend products after they are made, Ludient uses skin intelligence to help inform how products are developed in the first place.

Day Glow Sun Serum brings Ludient's data-informed skincare approach into one of beauty's most highly regulated everyday categories. The result is a broad-spectrum sunscreen that pairs daily UV protection with a lightweight, radiance-enhancing serum finish designed to leave skin with the brand's signature "day glow." It can be used as the final step in a skincare routine or on its own before makeup.

"AI should do more than just recommend skincare; it should help shape how products are developed in the first place," said Yongjoon Choe, CEO of lululab. "We use data to understand recurring skin needs, translate those insights into product decisions, and formulate with precision. Sun protection is foundational to healthy skin, so bringing this approach into SPF was a natural next step for Ludient."

Day Glow Sun Serum extends Ludient's core idea: turning AI-derived skin insights into products built around real, recurring skin concerns. Following its recent U.S. debut, Ludient now offers four clinical skincare products addressing concerns including compromised skin barrier, visible pores, uneven skin tone, lack of radiance, and daily UV protection.

In addition to Day Glow Sun Serum, the Ludient lineup includes RE-CODE Cream, Pore Refining Ampoule, and Radiance Glass Serum. Day Glow Sun Serum is the brand's fourth product and its first entry into the U.S. SPF category.

Day Glow Sun Serum and the full Ludient collection are available now at theludient.com.

About Ludient & lululab

Ludient is the flagship clinical skincare brand created by lululab, an industry-leading AI beauty tech company. Spun off from Samsung Electronics' C-Lab in 2017, lululab has been recognized globally for its technological excellence, winning multiple CES Innovation Awards as well as honors from the LVMH Innovation Award and Cosmoprof. Powered by lululab's proprietary luluTI™ technology and more than 5 million global skin data points, lululab is bringing that technology directly to consumers through a clinical skincare brand designed for the next generation of personalized beauty. To learn more about Ludient and its product lineup, or to purchase, visit www.theludient.com.

Contact: Ashley Wroblewski

Interdependence

608-415-2361

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SOURCE Ludient