LUDWIG+ Creates New Brand Platform, Naming Strategy, and Digital Experience for 360 Business Council

Agency helps transform Michigan's leading business growth organization with a new brand designed to unify its expanding ecosystem and accelerate future growth.

DETROIT, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, the acclaimed woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency, today announced the launch of a new brand platform, naming strategy, visual identity, and digital experience for 360 Business Council, creating a unifying brand that positions the organization for its next chapter of growth while honoring the trusted legacy of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC).

360 Business Council

The engagement establishes a new brand architecture that reflects the organization's evolution into Michigan's premier business growth ecosystem, connecting businesses with opportunity, engaging them with strategic solutions, and helping them grow through partnerships, capital, education, and contracting opportunities.

For nearly five decades, MMSDC has connected certified minority-owned businesses with corporate partners. This year, the organization contributed more than $55B in economic output across Michigan and the nation, reflecting the impact of its expansion over the last decade. As the organization expanded beyond a single program into a broader portfolio of business growth initiatives, it needed more than a refreshed identity. It needed a brand capable of aligning its growing ecosystem while preserving the equity and trust built over decades.

LUDWIG+ partnered with leadership to develop the new name, 360 Business Council, along with the strategic positioning, brand architecture, messaging framework, visual identity, and digital experience that establish a clear foundation for the organization's future.

At the center of the new brand is the platform, Connect. Engage. Grow. More than a tagline, it reflects how 360 Business Council brings together businesses, corporations, capital providers, educators, and strategic partners to create meaningful economic growth across Michigan.

"LUDWIG+ curated a brand that expresses who we're becoming, not just who we've been," said Michelle Sourie Robinson, President & CEO of 360 Business Council. "The new 360 Business Council brand recognizes the platform we've built over the past decade that unites our expanding ecosystem while honoring the incredible legacy of MMSDC. It reflects our vision for creating more opportunity, stronger partnerships, and greater economic impact."

LUDWIG+ led the engagement from the inside out, developing the naming strategy, brand architecture, positioning, messaging, visual identity, website, and communications platform. The new digital experience makes it easier for businesses to discover programs, navigate resources, and engage with the organization's growing portfolio through one cohesive brand experience.

"Great brands don't just reflect where an organization is today. They create a North Star for where it's going tomorrow," said Barbara Yolles Ludwig, Founder & CEO of LUDWIG+. "360 Business Council is more than a new name. It's a strategic brand designed to unify an expanding ecosystem, create clarity across a growing portfolio of programs, and provide a scalable foundation for long-term growth. We didn't simply refresh a brand. We helped create the next chapter of an organization with an extraordinary legacy, built to scale for an even bigger future."

The new brand was introduced on Monday 7/20 across digital platforms, marketing communications, signature events, and stakeholder engagement initiatives, providing a unified foundation that supports the organization's continued evolution while preserving the trusted legacy of MMSDC.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency that helps organizations create meaningful momentum. By bringing together strategy, creativity, media, technology, AI, public relations, CRM, and customer experience, LUDWIG+ builds brands, marketing, and traction that move businesses forward. Learn more at www.ludwigplus.com.

About 360 Business Council

The 360 Business Council is the umbrella organization for a growing family of initiatives that help businesses connect, engage, and grow. Building on the nearly 50-year legacy of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC), the 360 Business Council brings together a portfolio of programs and services—including Business Solutions Group (BSG) lending, advisory, and training services; the Global Initiative; Workforce Development; MatchMaker365; Plug and Play Detroit; Thrive; Supplier Prequalification Program by Supplier Gateway; and others—to support businesses at every stage of growth.

As the operator of these initiatives, the 360 Business Council serves businesses of all sizes, as well as corporations, government agencies, and partners committed to their growth. MMSDC, which for almost 50 years has connected businesses to opportunity and today supports $55+ billion in annual economic output, remains a cornerstone of the family and continues its mission to ensure everyone is included in this country's economic opportunities. Learn more at www.360businesscouncil.org.

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SOURCE LUDWIG+