LUDWIG+ Promotes Gail Rafferty to its First Chief Client Officer

Promotion reflects agency momentum and Rafferty's instrumental role in building client partnerships and fueling growth

ROYAL OAK, Mich., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration advertising agency, today announced the promotion of Gail Rafferty to Chief Client Officer, a newly created executive role designed to strengthen client partnerships and drive measurable growth for the agency. The appointment recognizes Rafferty's significant contributions to the agency's expansion and her leadership across its growing portfolio.

In this role, Rafferty will lead the agency's client service and marketing organization, ensuring clients receive the full benefit of LUDWIG+ brand transformation and business acceleration capabilities while deepening strategic partnerships with clients in complex or highly competitive markets.

Rafferty joined LUDWIG+ in 2021 with more than 17 years of advertising agency experience. Since then, she has played an instrumental role in diversifying the agency's client portfolio and category expertise, overseeing major accounts spanning financial services, eCommerce, agriculture and consumer packaged goods clients – including PennyMac, Milo's Tea Company, Spoonful of Comfort, Holganix, Freedom Forum, Rise Growth, Brighthouse Financial, and Audien Hearing. She has guided integrated marketing strategies that have strengthened client partnerships and expanded the agency's capabilities across multiple verticals.

As Chief Client Officer, Rafferty will direct strategic output across all accounts, deepen client relationships, invest in talent development and support continued growth across industries.

"Gail's leadership and deep understanding of what a modern client partnership requires makes her the ideal leader for this role," said LUDWIG+ Founder and CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "She brings a rare ability to connect people, strategy, and activation in a way that strengthens our teams and ensures our clients see the full impact. The result is better thinking, stronger work, and measurable performance for our clients."

Rafferty brings extensive experience across brand positioning, shopper marketing, digital and social media, promotions, retail merchandising, and integrated campaign strategy. Before joining LUDWIG+, she held senior leadership roles supporting global brands including Procter & Gamble and Starbucks. At LUDWIG+, she is known for her strategic counsel, relationship-building, and ability to challenge conventional thinking in pursuit of stronger outcomes – qualities that will continue to define her leadership as Chief Client Officer.

"At LUDWIG+, we talk about becoming the best version of ourselves to have the most positive impact on our clients and their business," said Rafferty, LUDWIG+ Chief Client Officer. "My focus is on building strong, confident teams internally because when our people are empowered and aligned, the work is stronger and our client partnerships are deeper. It's a win for everyone."

Her promotion comes at a time of continued momentum for LUDWIG+, including the firm's new headquarters in Royal Oak, Michigan, and team expansion across departments to support the agency's growing workforce and continued growth trajectory.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency known for delivering category-disruptive branding and marketing that drives measurable business growth. Through transformational ideas that build brands from the InsideOut, LUDWIG+ helps organizations turn purpose into performance – elevating both people, partners and business. The agency has been named Small Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) B2 awards three times and takes a highly collaborative, integrated approach across brand strategy, brand identity systems, campaign platforms, creative, marketing strategy, performance media planning and buying, technology, digital, social, CX, website development, and content production for B2B and B2C clients. Learn more at www.ludwigplus.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Salazar

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SOURCE LUDWIG+