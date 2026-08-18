Lufax Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Represents Key Milestone as Company Executes Plan to Return to a Normal Reporting Cadence

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 & First Half 2026 Financial Highlights

Total income was RMB6,227 million (US$918 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB7,365 million in the same period of 2025.





Net loss was RMB82 million (US$12 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net loss of RMB594 million in the same period of 2025.

(In millions except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,







2025

2026

YoY

RMB

RMB USD



Total income 7,365

6,227 918

(15.5 %) Total expenses (7,099)

(6,197) (913)

(12.7 %) Total expenses excluding credit

impairment losses, finance costs and

other (gains)/losses (2,724)

(1,974) (291)

(27.5 %) Credit impairment losses, finance costs and

other gains or losses (4,375)

(4,224) (622)

(3.5 %) Net loss (594)

(82) (12)

(86.2 %)













(In millions except percentages, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30,







2025

2026

YoY

RMB

RMB USD



Total income 14,084

12,489 1,841

(11.3 %) Total expenses (13,593)

(13,175) (1,942)

(3.1 %) Total expenses excluding credit

impairment losses, finance costs and

other gains or losses (5,589)

(4,430) (653)

(20.7 %) Credit impairment losses, finance costs and

other gains or losses (8,004)

(8,745) (1,289)

9.3 % Net loss (519)

(694) (102)

33.7 %















Second Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights

Total outstanding balance of loans was RMB167.3 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to RMB193.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 13.5%, among which the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans was RMB65.4 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to RMB54.5 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 19.9%.





Total new loans enabled were RMB51.1 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 4.6% compared to RMB48.9 billion in the same period of 2025, among which new consumer finance loans were RMB36.9 billion in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB28.9 billion in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 27.6%.





Cumulative number of borrowers increased by 13.1% to approximately 31.4 million as of June 30, 2026 from approximately 27.8 million as of June 30, 2025.





As of June 30, 2026, including the consumer finance subsidiary, the Company bore risk on 93.2% of its outstanding balance, up from 83.7% as of June 30, 2025.





As of June 30, 2026, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, the Company bore risk on 95.7% of its outstanding balance, up from 84.0% as of June 30, 2025.





For the second quarter of 2026, the Company's retail credit enablement business take rate [1] based on loan balance was 13.8%, as compared to 12.5% for the second quarter of 2025.





based on loan balance was 13.8%, as compared to 12.5% for the second quarter of 2025. C-M3 flow rate [2] for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 1.0% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.2% in the first quarter of 2026. Flow rates for the general unsecured loans and secured loans the Company had enabled were 1.0% and 0.9% respectively in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to 1.2% and 1.0% respectively in the first quarter of 2026.





for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 1.0% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.2% in the first quarter of 2026. Flow rates for the general unsecured loans and secured loans the Company had enabled were 1.0% and 0.9% respectively in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to 1.2% and 1.0% respectively in the first quarter of 2026. Days past due ("DPD") 30+ delinquency rate [3] for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 5.8% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 6.1% as of March 31, 2026. DPD 30+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 6.1% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 6.4% as of March 31, 2026. DPD 30+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 5.0% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 5.4% as of March 31, 2026.





for the total loans the Company had enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 5.8% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 6.1% as of March 31, 2026. DPD 30+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 6.1% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 6.4% as of March 31, 2026. DPD 30+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 5.0% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 5.4% as of March 31, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate [4] for total loans enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 3.7% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.4% as of March 31, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 3.9% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.6% as of March 31, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 3.1% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.0% as of March 31, 2026.





for total loans enabled, excluding the consumer finance subsidiary, was 3.7% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.4% as of March 31, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate for general unsecured loans was 3.9% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.6% as of March 31, 2026. DPD 90+ delinquency rate for secured loans was 3.1% as of June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.0% as of March 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio[5] for consumer finance loans was 1.3% as compared to 1.4% as of March 31, 2026.

[1] The take rate of retail credit enablement business is calculated by dividing the aggregated amount of loan enablement service fees, post-origination service fees, net interest income (excluding revenue from PAObank and LUAN credit subsidiaries), guarantee income and the penalty fees and account management fees by the average outstanding balance of loans enabled for each period. [2] C-M3 flow rate estimates the percentage of current loans that will become non-performing at the end of three months, and is defined as the product of (i) the loan balance that is overdue from 1 to 29 days as a percentage of the total current loan balance of the previous month, (ii) the loan balance that is overdue from 30 to 59 days as a percentage of the loan balance that was overdue from 1 to 29 days in the previous month, and (iii) the loan balance that is overdue from 60 to 89 days as a percentage of the loan balance that was overdue from 30 days to 59 days in the previous month. Loans from legacy products and consumer finance subsidiary are excluded from the flow rate calculation. [3] DPD 30+ delinquency rate refers to the outstanding balance of loans for which any payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due divided by the outstanding balance of loans. Loans from legacy products, consumer finance subsidiary, Ping An Digital Bank and LU-AN credit subsidiaries and referral product are excluded from the calculation. [4] DPD 90+ delinquency rate refers to the outstanding balance of loans for which any payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due divided by the outstanding balance of loans. Loans from legacy products, consumer finance subsidiary, Ping An Digital Bank and LU-AN credit subsidiaries and referral product are excluded from the calculation. [5] Non-performing loan ratio for consumer finance loans is calculated by using the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans for which any payment is 91 or more calendar days past due and not written off, and certain restructured loans, divided by the outstanding balance of consumer finance loans.

"Today's results mark an important milestone for Lufax as we return to a normal, predictable reporting cadence," said Mr. Xiang Ji, Chief Executive Officer of Lufax. "Over the past year, we completed the re-audit and audit of our financial statements from 2022 through 2025, engaged Deloitte Consulting Shanghai to strengthen our internal controls, and restructured our board so that independent non-executive directors now hold a majority. These initiatives to strengthen our governance and internal controls have allowed us to resume regular financial reporting to our shareholders and the broader investor community.

"The operating environment for small business owners remained difficult in the second quarter, with financing demand staying weak. In response, we are executing a strategy of prudent operations, anchored by our selective customer strategy, which is shifting our customer mix toward lower-risk borrowers through refined product design, targeted customer acquisition, and an upgraded risk management framework, and by AI-powered refined operations, which are deepening our use of artificial intelligence in customer segmentation and in strengthening relationships with existing customers. These efforts supported continued growth in our consumer finance business, with new consumer finance loan sales up 27.6% year over year, driving overall new loan sales up 4.6% year over year to RMB51.1 billion. Our asset quality also improved on a sequential basis, with our C-M3 flow rate declining to 1.0% and our consumer finance non-performing loan ratio improving to 1.3%, both down from the first quarter.

"Financially, we narrowed our net loss to RMB82 million in the second quarter, an 86.2% improvement from the same period last year, even as credit costs remained elevated amid a challenging environment for small business owners. We are encouraged by our continued operating efficiency gains, and under our refreshed leadership team, we remain focused on prudent, quality growth and on building long-term value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 & First Half 2026 Financial Results

TOTAL INCOME

Total income was RMB6,227 million (US$918 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB7,365 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 15.5%.



Three Months Ended June 30,





(In millions except percentages,

unaudited) 2025

2026



YoY

RMB % of income

RMB % of income





Technology platform-based income 1,399 19.0 %

1,103 17.7 %



(21.2 %) Net interest income 3,199 43.4 %

3,467 55.7 %



8.4 % Guarantee income 1,389 18.9 %

1,105 17.7 %



(20.4 %) Other income 358 4.9 %

269 4.3 %



(24.9 %) Investment income 1,021 13.9 %

283 4.5 %



(72.3 %) Share of net profits of investments

accounted for using the equity method - -

- -



- Total income 7,365 100.0 %

6,227 100.0 %



(15.5 %)



Six Months Ended June 30,



(In millions except percentages,

unaudited) 2025

2026

YoY

RMB % of income

RMB % of income



Technology platform-based income 2,887 20.5 %

2,139 17.1 %

(25.9 %) Net interest income 6,405 45.5 %

6,939 55.6 %

8.3 % Guarantee income 2,816 20.0 %

2,341 18.7 %

(16.9 %) Other income 708 5.0 %

546 4.4 %

(22.9 %) Investment income 1,269 9.0 %

525 4.2 %

(58.6 %) Share of net profits of investments

accounted for using the equity method - -

- -

- Total income 14,084 100.0 %

12,489 100.0 %

(11.3 %)

Technology platform-based income was RMB1,103 million (US$163 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,399 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 21.2%. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease of retail credit and enablement service fees as a result of the decrease in loan balance.





was RMB1,103 million (US$163 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,399 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 21.2%. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease of retail credit and enablement service fees as a result of the decrease in loan balance. Net interest income was RMB3,467 million (US$511 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB3,199 million in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 8.4%, mainly due to the expansion of our consumer finance & microloan lending business.





was RMB3,467 million (US$511 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB3,199 million in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 8.4%, mainly due to the expansion of our consumer finance & microloan lending business. Guarantee income was RMB1,105 million (US$163 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,389 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.4%, primarily attributable to a decrease in the average balance of off-balance sheet loans.





was RMB1,105 million (US$163 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,389 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.4%, primarily attributable to a decrease in the average balance of off-balance sheet loans. Other income was RMB269 million (US$40 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to other income of RMB358 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in account management fees caused by decreased collections in the second quarter of 2026.





was RMB269 million (US$40 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to other income of RMB358 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in account management fees caused by decreased collections in the second quarter of 2026. Investment income was RMB283 million (US$42 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to RMB1,021 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was primarily attributable to the impact of changes in the valuations of certain assets.

TOTAL EXPENSES

Total expenses decreased by 12.7% to RMB6,197 million (US$913 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB7,099 million in the same period of 2025. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease in sales and marketing expenses by 22.6% to RMB756 million (US$111 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB977 million in the same period of 2025. Total expenses excluding credit impairment losses, finance costs and other (gains)/losses decreased by 27.5% to RMB1,974 million (US$291 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB2,724 million in the same period of 2025.



Three Months Ended June 30,



(In millions except percentages, unaudited) 2025

2026

YoY

RMB % of income

RMB % of income



Sales and marketing expenses 977 13.3 %

756 12.1 %

(22.6 %) General and administrative expenses 504 6.8 %

208 3.3 %

(58.7 %) Operation and servicing expenses 1,008 13.7 %

804 12.9 %

(20.2 %) Technology and analytics expenses 235 3.2 %

206 3.3 %

(12.3 %) Credit impairment losses 4,279 58.1 %

4,141 66.5 %

(3.2 %) Finance costs 45 0.6 %

102 1.6 %

126.7 % Other gains or losses - net 51 0.7 %

(19) (0.3 %)

(137.3 %) Total expenses 7,099 96.4 %

6,197 99.5 %

(12.7 %)



Six Months Ended June 30,



(In millions except percentages, unaudited) 2025

2026

YoY

RMB % of income

RMB % of income



Sales and marketing expenses 2,069 14.7 %

1,702 13.6 %

(17.7 %) General and administrative expenses 997 7.1 %

533 4.3 %

(46.5 %) Operation and servicing expenses 2,049 14.5 %

1,767 14.1 %

(13.8 %) Technology and analytics expenses 474 3.4 %

427 3.4 %

(9.9 %) Credit impairment losses 7,858 55.8 %

8,654 69.3 %

10.1 % Finance costs 83 0.6 %

230 1.8 %

177.1 % Other gains or losses - net 64 0.5 %

(139) (1.1 %)

(317.2 %) Total expenses 13,593 96.5 %

13,175 105.5 %

(3.1 %)

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 22.6% to RMB756 million (US$111 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB977 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased new loan sales and outstanding balance of off-balance sheet loans, slightly offset by the compensation for the dismissal of low productivity direct sales employees.





decreased by 22.6% to RMB756 million (US$111 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB977 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased new loan sales and outstanding balance of off-balance sheet loans, slightly offset by the compensation for the dismissal of low productivity direct sales employees. General and administrative expenses decreased by 58.7% to RMB208 million (US$31 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB504 million in the same period of 2025, this decrease was primarily due to our continuous personnel optimization and expense control measures.





decreased by 58.7% to RMB208 million (US$31 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB504 million in the same period of 2025, this decrease was primarily due to our continuous personnel optimization and expense control measures. Operation and servicing expenses decreased by 20.2% to RMB804 million (US$118 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB1,008 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to our expense control measures and the decrease in the loan balance.





decreased by 20.2% to RMB804 million (US$118 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB1,008 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to our expense control measures and the decrease in the loan balance. Technology and analytics expenses decreased by 12.3% to RMB206 million (US$30 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB235 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to our improved efficiency and the expense control measures we adopted.





decreased by 12.3% to RMB206 million (US$30 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB235 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to our improved efficiency and the expense control measures we adopted. Credit impairment losses decreased by 3.2% to RMB4,141 million (US$610 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB4,279 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the decreased provision of loans and receivables as a result of the decreased risk-bearing loan balance, partially offset by the increase in the actual losses.





decreased by 3.2% to RMB4,141 million (US$610 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB4,279 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the decreased provision of loans and receivables as a result of the decreased risk-bearing loan balance, partially offset by the increase in the actual losses. Finance costs increased by 126.7% to RMB102 million (US$15 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB45 million in the same period of 2025, mainly due to the combined effects of the increased loan interest expenses and decreased deposit interest income.





increased by 126.7% to RMB102 million (US$15 million) in the second quarter of 2026 from RMB45 million in the same period of 2025, mainly due to the combined effects of the increased loan interest expenses and decreased deposit interest income. Other gains were RMB19 million (US$3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to other losses of RMB51 million in the same period of 2025. The change was primarily due to the foreign exchange gains in 2026 and the one-time tax overdue penalty of a certain subsidiary we recognized in 2025.

NET LOSS

Net loss was RMB82 million (US$12 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of RMB594 million in the same period of 2025, as a result of the aforementioned factors.

LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both RMB0.24 (US$0.04) in the second quarter of 2026. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET

The Company had RMB19,213 million (US$2,832 million) in cash at bank as of June 30, 2026, as compared to RMB22,086 million as of December 31, 2025. Net assets of the Company amounted to RMB81,448 million (US$12,004 million) as of June 30, 2026, as compared to RMB82,041 million as of December 31, 2025.

SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND

In light of the net loss recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2026, the board of directors of the Company has determined that no semi-annual dividend shall be paid at this time.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 19, 2026) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211235/104a7ebdba9

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com.

The replay will be accessible through August 24, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Conference ID: 8048734

About Lufax

Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers financing products designed principally to address the needs of small business owners and others. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with over 85 financial institutions in China as funding partners, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of June 30, 2026, as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lufax's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Lufax has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, which involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Lufax's goals and strategies; Lufax's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lufax's income, expenses or expenditures; expected growth of the retail credit enablement; Lufax's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; Lufax's expectations regarding its relationship with borrowers, platform investors, funding sources, product providers and other business partners; general economic and business conditions; and government policies and regulations relating to the industry Lufax operates in. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lufax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lufax does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lufax Holding Ltd

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546

Email: [email protected]



LUFAX HOLDING LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Technology platform-based

income 1,398,653

1,103,160

162,586

2,886,548

2,139,006

315,250 Net interest income 3,198,815

3,467,456

511,040

6,404,677

6,938,771

1,022,648 Guarantee income 1,389,093

1,104,808

162,829

2,815,970

2,341,226

345,054 Other income 357,751

269,046

39,652

708,182

545,648

80,419 Investment income 1,021,076

282,917

41,697

1,268,872

524,506

77,303 Share of net profits of

investments accounted for using

the equity method -

-

-

-

-

- Total income 7,365,388

6,227,387

917,803

14,084,249

12,489,157

1,840,674 Sales and marketing expenses (976,820)

(755,731)

(111,381)

(2,068,958)

(1,702,098)

(250,858) General and administrative

expenses (503,966)

(208,410)

(30,716)

(996,698)

(533,168)

(78,579) Operation and servicing expenses (1,008,428)

(803,797)

(118,465)

(2,048,817)

(1,767,339)

(260,474) Technology and analytics

expenses (234,775)

(205,877)

(30,343)

(474,339)

(427,495)

(63,005) Credit impairment losses (4,279,023)

(4,140,714)

(610,266)

(7,858,211)

(8,654,238)

(1,275,477) Finance costs (44,798)

(102,067)

(15,043)

(82,680)

(229,681)

(33,851) Other gains/(losses) - net (51,107)

19,194

2,829

(63,586)

139,400

20,545 Total expenses (7,098,917)

(6,197,402)

(913,384)

(13,593,289)

(13,174,619)

(1,941,699) Profit before income tax

expenses 266,471

29,985

4,419

490,960

(685,462)

(101,025) Income tax expenses (860,673)

(111,666)

(16,458)

(1,009,935)

(8,807)

(1,298) Net profit/(loss) for the period (594,202)

(81,681)

(12,038)

(518,975)

(694,269)

(102,323)























Net profit/(loss) attributable to:





















Owners of the Group (711,523)

(200,534)

(29,555)

(767,235)

(895,889)

(132,038) Non-controlling interests 117,321

118,853

17,517

248,260

201,620

29,715 Net profit/(loss) for the period (594,202)

(81,681)

(12,038)

(518,975)

(694,269)

(102,323)























Earnings per share





















-Basic earnings/(loss) per share (0.41)

(0.12)

(0.02)

(0.44)

(0.52)

(0.08) -Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (0.41)

(0.12)

(0.02)

(0.44)

(0.52)

(0.08) -Basic earnings/(loss) per ADS (0.82)

(0.24)

(0.04)

(0.88)

(1.04)

(0.15) -Diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS (0.82)

(0.24)

(0.04)

(0.88)

(1.04)

(0.15)

LUFAX HOLDING LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)

As of December 31,

As of June 30,

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

USD Assets









Cash at bank 22,086,187

19,212,913

2,831,633 Restricted cash 19,035,154

17,172,831

2,530,962 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 34,666,573

33,358,855

4,916,487 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 6,182,229

7,807,536

1,150,688 Financial assets at amortized cost -

725,829

106,974 Financial assets held under resale agreements 1,577,029

62,003

9,138 Accounts and other receivables and contract assets 4,240,132

3,259,862

480,444 Loans to customers 102,290,974

102,244,031

15,068,906 Deferred tax assets 6,978,651

7,898,793

1,164,138 Property and equipment 54,137

50,198

7,398 Investments accounted for using the equity method -

-

- Intangible assets 911,603

907,856

133,801 Right-of-use assets 265,523

220,513

32,500 Goodwill 9,169,031

9,159,144

1,349,891 Other assets 657,424

619,479

91,300 Total assets 208,114,647

202,699,843

29,874,260 Liabilities









Payable to platform users 667,794

554,805

81,768 Borrowings 63,535,913

65,373,940

9,634,927 Customer deposits 9,456,934

11,806,199

1,740,018 Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements 1,662,008

1,412,301

208,147 Current income tax liabilities 396,643

423,459

62,410 Accounts and other payables and contract liabilities 7,557,062

6,445,209

949,906 Payable to investors of consolidated structured entities 28,921,222

21,992,967

3,241,362 Financing guarantee liabilities 5,647,343

5,093,690

750,717 Deferred tax liabilities 297,931

229,278

33,791 Lease liabilities 259,764

217,281

32,023 Convertible promissory note payable 6,503,803

6,542,811

964,291 Other liabilities 1,167,155

1,159,713

170,921 Total liabilities 126,073,572

121,251,653

17,870,282 Equity









Share capital 117

117

17 Share premium 27,027,931

27,027,931

3,983,424 Treasury shares (5,642,768)

(5,642,768)

(831,641) Other reserves 1,746,502

1,848,034

272,367 Retained earnings 56,698,381

55,802,492

8,224,270 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 79,830,163

79,035,806

11,648,436 Non-controlling interests 2,210,912

2,412,384

355,541 Total equity 82,041,075

81,448,190

12,003,978 Total liabilities and equity 208,114,647

202,699,843

29,874,260













LUFAX HOLDING LTD UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash generated from/(used in)

operating activities 3,216,091

3,643,793

537,029

5,409,129

(575,893)

(84,876) Net cash (used in)/generated from

investing activities (3,441,228)

(1,968,917)

(290,182)

(2,810,078)

1,504,970

221,805 Net cash (used in) financing activities (291,861)

(1,540,257)

(227,006)

(1,159,168)

(1,959,043)

(288,727) Effects of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents (11,109)

(17,632)

(2,599)

(17,695)

(45,204)

(6,662) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and

cash equivalents (528,107)

116,987

17,242

1,422,188

(1,075,170)

(158,460) Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period 13,748,730

9,896,916

1,458,625

11,798,435

11,089,073

1,634,327 Cash and cash equivalents at the end

of the period 13,220,623

10,013,903

1,475,867

13,220,623

10,013,903

1,475,867

SOURCE Lufax Holding Ltd