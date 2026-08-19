LuggageToShip.com Expands AI-Powered TravelTech for Smarter Global Travel

AI-powered booking, global carrier access, door-to-door luggage shipping and 24/7 support make it easier to compare, book, ship and travel lighter.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LuggageToShip.com today announced the expansion of its AI-powered TravelTech experience, giving families, international travelers, students and people on the move a simpler way to compare shipping options, book, pay, generate labels and track luggage through one connected digital experience.

As travelers continue late-summer vacations and international journeys across Europe, Asia and beyond, LuggageToShip.com is advancing a simple idea: arranging how luggage reaches a destination should be almost as easy as arranging the trip itself.

LuggageToShip helps travelers ship their luggage worldwide, offering a convenient door-to-door solution so they can travel lighter and enjoy the journey.

Customers select an origin country and ZIP code or city, choose a destination country and ZIP code or city, enter a shipping date and select what they want to send. LuggageToShip.com then connects them with available services and pricing through major global carrier networks. Depending on route and carrier availability, customers can arrange domestic shipments within supported countries or international shipments across more than 220 countries and territories.

Country to country. City to city. ZIP to ZIP. Door to door.

"Travelers already use technology to compare flights, hotels and transportation," said Mike Ulker, Founder of LuggageToShip.com. "We're bringing that simplicity to luggage. Tell us where you're shipping from, where it's going and what you're sending. Compare your options, book, receive your label, track your shipment and travel lighter."

LuggageToShip.com's technology is integrated with major global carrier networks, including DHL, FedEx and UPS, enabling travelers to access available services through one customer-friendly booking experience. Travelers can check prices, choose a service, book and pay online, receive shipping labels and track their shipment digitally. Eligible customers can arrange pickup from a home, hotel, school or office or use available carrier drop-off locations worldwide.

Artificial intelligence and automation increasingly support the experience by helping simplify service selection, booking assistance, documentation, shipment workflows and customer communications. The goal is straightforward: fewer steps, faster decisions and easier travel.

The platform can be especially useful for international and multi-city travel. Families traveling through France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Ireland or the United Kingdom, or travelers heading to Japan and other destinations across Asia, may move between airports, trains, taxis and hotels throughout the same journey. LuggageToShip.com gives them another option: ship the luggage instead of carrying it through every part of the trip.

The TravelTech experience extends beyond suitcases. Customers can check available services for luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, snowboards, packages and other eligible belongings, making the platform useful for family vacations, college and study-abroad moves, business and conference travel, golf and ski trips, relocations and extended international journeys.

LuggageToShip.com also combines automation with 24/7, 365-day customer support by phone, email and online chat. Customer trust provides another important measure of the experience: LuggageToShip.com currently holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot from thousands of customer reviews.

Travelers already compare flights, hotels and transportation before a trip. LuggageToShip.com wants them to make one more comparison: Should I check this bag—or ship it?

"Our goal is to make luggage shipping a natural part of travel planning," Ulker said. "Before you carry another bag to the airport, check your options. Your luggage doesn't always have to travel the same way you do."

BOOK NOW: Visit www.LuggageToShip.com to enter your origin and destination, compare available options and get an instant shipping quote.

About LuggageToShip.com

LuggageToShip.com is an AI-enabled TravelTech company simplifying how travelers ship and manage luggage and personal belongings. Its digital experience connects customers with domestic and international shipping options through major global carrier networks and supports luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, snowboards, packages and other eligible belongings. LuggageToShip.com provides international service across more than 220 countries and territories, online booking, door pickup and carrier drop-off options, digital shipping labels, shipment tracking and 24/7 customer support.

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Luggage To Ship Inc.

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SOURCE LuggageToShip.com