Lulubug's Garden Introduces New Parent-Focused Podcast

New show gives parents practical tools to support their children's emotional well-being

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lulubug's Garden, the YouTube series that helps children ages 3–7 develop social-emotional skills through music and storytelling, extends its mission with Lulubug's Podcast for Parents. The new podcast equips moms, dads and caregivers with practical, clinically supported tools to help children become confident, resilient, and ready for life's adventures.

Hosted by Lulubug's Garden creator Jil Hunter, and board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Karen Manotas, M.D., the podcast brings together healthcare professionals, family advocates and real-life parents to share evidence-based insights and strategies caregivers can use in their everyday lives through easy, approachable techniques.

"Parents are often given broad advice about supporting their children's emotional development, but applying that guidance in everyday life can be difficult," said Dr. Manotas. "This podcast makes the science behind children's emotions and behavior more accessible while giving caregivers practical strategies they can use with greater confidence."

Lulubug's Garden follows twins Daisy and Willow, along with their garden friends, on everyday adventures brought to life through original songs, storytelling and imaginative play. Each adventure encourages children to understand emotions, solve problems, build positive relationships and develop healthy habits.

"Families are always looking for ways to help children manage big feelings like anxiety, sadness, or frustration," said Hunter. "Whether it's navigating a difficult conversation or an everyday parenting moment, we want families to have practical tools that help them feel more connected and supported."

As a mother of seven, Jil Hunter brings firsthand parenting experience and years of mentoring families to the podcast. Dr. Manotas contributes expertise in child development, emotional regulation and youth mental health, helping listeners better understand the science behind children's behavior and the strategies that can support them.

New podcast episodes premiere each Thursday and will be available on YouTube, Spotify and all listening platforms.

About Lulubug's Garden

Lulubug's Garden is a children's series designed for ages 3 - 7 that helps young viewers build emotional awareness, social skills and resilience through music, storytelling and imaginative play. Set in a vibrant garden world, the show follows twin sisters Willow and Daisy alongside a cast of puppet characters as they explore big feelings and everyday challenges. Developed with input from a child and adolescent psychiatrist, the series offers developmentally informed, age-appropriate content that supports both children and parents. Lulubug's Garden is now streaming on YouTube.

SOURCE Lulubug's Garden