Big Feelings Bloom Into Lifelong Skills in Lulubug's Garden

New Streaming Show Helps Guide Children to Understand Their Emotions

PROVO, Utah, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lulubug's Garden launches today on YouTube, redefining what children's programming can be. Through music, movement and playful storytelling, the series guides young children to develop the tools they need to thrive, from understanding and managing their emotions to building friendships and health habits that last a lifetime.

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Every element of the show, from its scientifically informed content to its intentionally chosen colors and pacing, is designed to not just entertain, but nurture. For parents navigating a world of passive screen time, Lulubug's Garden offers something different: a joyful, enriching media choice that works as hard for a child's development as it does for their imagination.

The team behind the show brings a high level of credibility and intentionality to every episode. With a veteran Disney producer, a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist and a creator who brings an authentic, real-life perspective, the series is grounded in both expertise and lived experience.

Jil Hunter, creator of Lulubug's Garden, has spent years walking alongside parents through the beautiful journey of raising young children. As a mother of seven, she has firsthand knowledge of helping children navigate big emotions. Early on in motherhood, Hunter discovered that creative play, art, music and time in nature were her most powerful tools for connection, regulation and emotional expression in her own family – that daily practice became the heartbeat of this series.

"Understanding emotions isn't always easy, no matter your age," said Hunter. "I wanted to create something that helps children and their parents work through complicated feelings together and feel supported along the way."

Longtime Disney producer Brigham Taylor serves as director of the series. With experience on films including Pirates of the Caribbean, The Jungle Book and Christopher Robin, Taylor helped ensure the series remains engaging and in tune with what today's young audiences expect.

Dr. Karen Manotas, M.D., Board-Certified Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist specializing in K-12 school programming, brings her expertise in child development and emotional resilience to ensure the show's content reflects developmentally appropriate, research-informed practices for young children. Additionally, Dr. Manotas caps off each episode with a brief segment aimed at parents to discuss practical skills from the episode and the science behind why these can be helpful.

"The emotional skills children build in their earliest years don't stay in childhood – they become the foundation for how they handle relationships, setbacks and themselves as adolescents and adults," said Dr. Manotas. "Lulubug's Garden meets children where they are, helping them understand their feelings at an age where that learning matters most – and giving parents the language and tools to walk alongside them."

Bringing the series to life are twin sisters Willow and Daisy, alongside a cast of beloved puppet characters in Lulubug the Ladybug, Curby Caterpillar, Sterling Snail and the animated Feelings Flower, each offering children a different lens through which to understand themselves, their relationships and the world around them. From navigating complex emotions to discovering what makes them unique, every episode reflects the richness of early childhood development. Lulubug's Garden is an invitation – for children to grow, and for parents to feel supported along the way.

About Lulubug's Garden

Lulubug's Garden is a children's series designed for ages 3 - 7 that helps young viewers build emotional awareness, social skills and resilience through music, storytelling and imaginative play. Set in a vibrant garden world, the show follows twin sisters Willow and Daisy alongside a cast of puppet characters as they explore big feelings and everyday challenges. Developed with input from a child and adolescent psychiatrist, the series offers developmentally informed, age-appropriate content that supports both children and parents. Lulubug's Garden is now streaming on YouTube.

SOURCE Lulubug's Garden