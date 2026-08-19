Luma and PCC Partner to Bring Patient-Centered, AI-Enabled Communications to 300+ Pediatric Practices

New Luma-powered features will help staff and parents connect about children's care

BURLINGTON, Vt. and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Computer Company (PCC), the eight-time Best in KLAS pediatric electronic health record, and Luma Health, the Operational AI platform for healthcare, announced their partnership to bring Luma's communications to 300+ independent pediatric practices and 1,400+ pediatricians across the United States.

Luma and PCC have partnered to bring patient-centered communication to 300+ pediatric practices across the U.S.

Luma is now natively integrated into PCC. Parents and caregivers will receive two-way communication about their children's care, available in 30+ languages. Communication is automated based on upcoming visits, or sent ad hoc such as during clinic closures. Staff manage all communication from one place, with visibility into patient, parent, and caregiver information.

"For 40 years, our mission has been to remove the obstacles that keep pediatricians from taking care of children," said Chip Hart, PCC's CEO. "Luma stood out as a truly patient-focused technology partner, from the way they do business to the way their technology is built. Our teams are already working together on ways to improve the patient experience for the practices we serve."

At PCC's annual Users' Conference, the PCC and Luma teams showed the new features and talked with providers about the unique needs of pediatric clinics.

"We are so excited about PCC's partnership with Luma and the opportunity to take our communication with patients and families to the next level," said Brenna Zimmerman, practice manager at Topeka Pediatrics. "We're looking forward to spending less time on manual communication and more time focusing on what matters most – caring for our patients."

"My daughter's pediatrician is a PCC customer, so I see how much they care," said Aditya Bansod, Luma's co-founder and president. "Amidst all the noise in healthcare, PCC stays focused on independent pediatricians. They're warm, they solve problems in creative ways, and they say what they mean, and mean what they say. That's the kind of partner we want to build with."

PCC customers will learn more about implementing the new features this fall. For more detail about the partnership, read the blog.

About Luma Health

Luma Health's operational AI platform eliminates bottlenecks to make health systems more efficient—from the patient journey to the back office. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma has R&D centers in the US, Brazil, and Europe. We serve more than 1,000 healthcare organizations with 100+ million patients across the US, UK, and the Caribbean.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Physician's Computer Company

PCC (Physician's Computer Company) is a privately held software solutions firm with over 40 years of industry experience working exclusively to meet the needs of independent pediatricians. As a Benefit Corporation, our culture centers around doing what's right for our clients, prioritizing humanity over profit, and valuing independence and self-determination. Since 1983, we have built tools, provided consulting, and offered support to pediatric practices that seek to improve the health of their patients and improve their bottom lines. Our commitment to helping pediatricians stay independent is the driving force behind everything we do.

Media Contact:

Erin Auer

[email protected]

802-846-8177

www.pcc.com

SOURCE Luma Health