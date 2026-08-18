Luminar Capital Closes $5 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility, Scalable to $15 Million

Digital-first small business finance company secures institutional warehouse facility to accelerate originations and expand its financing products for business owners nationwide.

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminar Capital, LLC ("Luminar"), a digital-first finance company serving small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, today announced the successful closing of a $5 million senior secured credit facility with a U.S.-based institutional credit manager. The facility may expand to up to $15 million as Luminar's portfolio grows.

Proceeds from the facility will be used to fund new originations, expand Luminar's product suite, which includes revenue-based financing, term loans in select states, and Luminar Line, its multi-draw product for small businesses, and deepen support for the company's growing network of ISO and referral partners nationwide.

"Closing this facility is a major milestone for Luminar," said Misha Mikhaylov, Founder and CEO of Luminar Capital. "It followed a rigorous institutional diligence process covering our portfolio performance, our reporting infrastructure, and our servicing operations. Small business owners need working capital that is fast, flexible, and transparent. This gives us the capacity to say yes to more of them."

The facility strengthens Luminar's capital base at a time of accelerating demand for alternative financing. Luminar is positioned to increase funding volume, broaden its product suite, and continue investing in the technology that powers its platform.

"I spent the early part of my career at hedge funds, and I've built and run companies of my own since," added Mikhaylov. "The institutional side taught me how to build something that scales with real capital behind it. Running my own companies taught me what it feels like to be the operator waiting on a decision. Business owners deserve speed and a real conversation, and that is what we are building Luminar to deliver."

About Luminar Capital, LLC

Luminar Capital is a digital-first finance company serving small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Luminar's product suite includes revenue-based financing, term loans in select states, and Luminar Line, a multi-draw product for businesses that need repeat access to capital. Applications, underwriting, and servicing run on a single technology stack, pairing fast decisions with direct human support. Luminar works with ISOs and referral partners nationwide and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Contact

Luminar Capital, LLC

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www.luminarcapital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/luminar-capital

SOURCE Luminar Capital LLC