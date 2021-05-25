Luna Nuda Wines Releases Prosecco Rosé DOC

"Adding Prosecco Rosé to our portfolio aligns with what we stand for at Luna Nuda," explains Brand Manager, Leah Keggi. "Luna Nuda is all about celebrating the small moments as well as the big ones, and Prosecco Rosé is the perfect pairing to elevate a casual evening with friends or pop for milestones like an engagement or graduation!"

Luna Nuda's effervescent Prosecco Rosé has delicate floral aromas that give way to hints of golden apple and subtly sweet berry flavors. Luxurious bubbles create a refreshing finish on the palate with inviting fruit flavors that pair well with a variety of foods or can be enjoyed on its own.

"Combining Pinot Nero and Glera grapes give Luna Nuda Rose Prosecco fresh red berry and floral notes for an elevated experience usually found in much more expensive sparkling wines," says John Dunn, VP of Marketing and Operations. "We are excited about enhancing and building on the success of our Luna Nuda Prosecco DOC with the newly approved Prosecco Rosé DOC."

Prosecco Rosé's lively color is complemented by a label update for the whole Luna Nuda portfolio done by CF Napa. The increased focus on the Luna Nuda moon and addition of a border add a subtle pop of color that reinforces the simple elegance of the brand.

Luna Nuda Prosecco Rosé will be available in select markets soon and will also be available online at shop.lunanuda.com in the coming weeks. Additional imagery, information, and samples available upon request.

ABOUT LUNA NUDA:

Luna Nuda wine is named after the full or "naked" moon and celebrates the influence of the full moon on the growing, harvesting and wine making that vintners have practiced in Italy for centuries. The magic and energy of the luna nuda is captured in every bottle, giving you reason to celebrate every time you open a bottle.

Luna Nuda's offerings include Pinot Grigio, Prosecco, Rosé, and a Red Blend alongside its new Prosecco Rosé. Luna Nuda wines are represented by Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing and Imported by Winesource International.

SOURCE Luna Nuda