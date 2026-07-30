LUNGevity Foundation Named a Charity for the 2027 Double TCS London Marathon

With the addition of London, Team LUNGevity is now a charity partner for seven of the eight Abbott World Marathon Majors, further expanding opportunities for runners around the world to support lifesaving lung cancer research and patient programs while achieving their personal racing goals.

The announcement comes on the heels of a record year for Team LUNGevity. During the past fiscal year, Team LUNGevity athletes raised nearly $750,000 towards improving outcomes for lung cancer.

Team LUNGevity is powered by lung cancer survivors, their family members, caregivers, and supporters.

"Participating in the 2027 Double TCS London Marathon is an exciting milestone for Team LUNGevity and the entire lung cancer community," said Katie Ginda, Director of Development at LUNGevity Foundation. "Every runner who joins our team helps accelerate research, provide hope and support for patients and families, and raise awareness that anyone with lungs can get lung cancer. We're especially inspired by the survivors who choose to run with us, proving every day what's possible because of continued advances in research."

The 2027 Double TCS London Marathon, for the first time ever, will take place over two days, with 100,000 runners, making it the world's largest marathon. This two-day format will also create the largest fundraising moment in UK sport, which Team LUNGevity is proud to be a part of. As a charity partner, Team LUNGevity will offer guaranteed race entries to runners who commit to fundraising in support of LUNGevity's mission to improve outcomes for everyone diagnosed with lung cancer.

Team LUNGevity participants receive:

Guaranteed entry into the 2027 Double TCS London Marathon





Personalized fundraising coaching and support





Exclusive Team LUNGevity apparel and fundraising tools





Team LUNGevity finisher medal or Repeaters Club rewards





Membership in a passionate community united by the goal of ending lung cancer

Funds raised by Team LUNGevity directly support LUNGevity Foundation's work to fund groundbreaking research, empower patients through education, build supportive communities, and advocate for better access to quality care.

Applications for Team LUNGevity's 2027 Double TCS London Marathon team are now open at https://lungevity.tfaforms.net/205. Applications due by August 16. Space is limited.

To learn more or apply, visit www.teamlungevity.org.

About Team LUNGevity

Team LUNGevity is the endurance fundraising program of LUNGevity Foundation. Whether running a marathon or any race, cycling a century ride, or participating in another endurance event, Team LUNGevity athletes transform their passion into purpose by raising funds that accelerate lung cancer research, support patients and caregivers, and increase awareness of the nation's leading cause of cancer death. Team LUNGevity proudly serves as an Official Charity Partner for twelve events across the United States and around the world, including seven of the eight Abbott World Marathon Majors, creating opportunities for runners around the globe to make every mile matter.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. While many organizations focus on one aspect of lung cancer, LUNGevity works across research, advocacy, and patient support, because lasting progress requires connecting all three.

As the largest nonprofit funder of lung cancer research in the United States, LUNGevity drives progress in early detection, more effective treatments, and the next generation of researchers. We empower people diagnosed with lung cancer and their caregivers with scientifically vetted information, resources, and community and advocate for policies that improve access to screening, biomarker testing, treatment, and high-quality care for all.

By connecting scientific discovery, patient experience, and advocacy, we help ensure research reflects what patients need, breakthroughs reach the people who can benefit from them, and patient voices help drive meaningful change.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 19 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.





More than 229,410 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with a new diagnosis every 2.3 minutes.





It is estimated that close to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people with no tobacco exposure or only past tobacco exposure.





More lives are lost to lung cancer than to the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.





Only 29.5% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves to 65.5%.

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation