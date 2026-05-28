BETHESDA, Md., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing lung cancer research, improving access to screening and treatment, and supporting people impacted by lung cancer, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Michael Gieske, Director of Lung Cancer Screening at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, to its Board of Directors.

LUNGevity Foundation Welcomes Early Detection Champion Dr. Michael Gieske to its Board of Directors Post this Michael Gieske Headshot

A family physician turned full-time lung cancer advocate, Dr. Gieske brings more than three decades of medical experience and a deep, personal commitment to early detection and patient advocacy. Under his leadership, St. Elizabeth Healthcare has built one of the most successful lung cancer screening programs in the country, a testament to his belief that awareness, access, and action save lives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the LUNGevity Board," said Andrea Ferris, President and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "Michael's hands-on experience building a nationally recognized screening program, combined with his tireless advocacy for patients and policy change, makes him an extraordinary addition to our Board. His passion for ensuring no one faces lung cancer alone is exactly the spirit that drives everything we do."

Dr. Gieske's decision to join the Board reflects a lifetime of work building toward a future where lung cancer is caught early and treated effectively. "LUNGevity is at the forefront of transforming what a lung cancer diagnosis means, through research, advocacy, and unwavering support for patients and families," said Dr. Gieske. "I am deeply honored to join the Board and to work alongside such an extraordinary team to make lung cancer a survivable disease for everyone."

LUNGevity's Board of Directors is made up of leaders from across sectors of business, medicine, law, and advocacy, all united by a common purpose: to transform lung cancer as we know it and improve outcomes. Dr. Gieske's appointment further strengthens the Board's clinical depth and its ability to champion early detection and equitable care.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.

Through research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.





, we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field. Through advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs.





, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through community, we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, survivor conferences, and tools to find clinical trials. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization. Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 18 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.





More than 226,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with a new diagnosis every 2.3 minutes.





It is estimated that close to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people with no tobacco exposure or only past tobacco exposure.





More lives are lost to lung cancer than to the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.





Only 28% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves to 65%.

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation