LUPINE CREST CAPITAL, FAMILY OFFICE OF JP CONTE, SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES INVESTMENT IN BRAZILIAN WASTE-TO-ENERGY COMPANY ORIZON

Lupine Crest invests an additional ~R$70M (~$14M USD) in Orizon

SÃO PAULO and ASPEN, Colo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupine Crest Capital, the family office of American businessman and private equity industry veteran Jean-Pierre "JP" Conte, has significantly increased its investment in Brazilian waste-to-energy company ORIZON VALORIZAÇÃO DE RESÍDUOS S.A. (Orizon). The investment, which is nearly R$70 million (approximately $14 million USD), more than doubles the firm's initial investment.

The latest funding from Lupine Crest again comes alongside eB Capital, the Brazilian investment firm that anchored previous funding to Orizon through which Lupine Crest participated. eB Capital arranged this investment from Lupine Crest, reflecting increased confidence in both the company and the broader Brazilian waste management and waste-to-energy sectors.

"This latest investment underscores our belief that extraordinary opportunities lie ahead for Orizon and the Brazilian waste and energy sectors," said Jean-Pierre Conte, founder and chief executive officer of Lupine Crest Capital. "We are confident in Orizon's management team and the company's strategy to expand its landfill footprint both organically and through acquisition, and look forward to continuing to support the company throughout their growth."

With this investment, Lupine Crest's total investment in Orizon rises to R$125 million (approximately $25 million USD).

About Lupine Crest Capital

Lupine Crest Capital is a family office and investment firm dedicated to transforming companies into industry leaders. Founded by private equity veteran and longtime investor Jean-Pierre Conte, Lupine Crest Capital harnesses over three decades of expertise to support investments across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, financial services, software, and industrial technology. To learn more about the firm, visit lupinecrest.com.

About eB Capital

eB Capital is a leading Brazilian investment firm, recognized for transforming Brazil's structural challenges into profitable business opportunities. eB Capital's DNA combines both investment and operational backgrounds, a key competitive advantage for high value creation and high returns. The company has a proven track record creating national market leaders through a buy and build strategy, and by leveraging its deep knowledge on Brazil. With consistent top quartile returns since its inception, eB Capital's investments include: Orizon, the largest management company in Latin America; Alloha Fibra, the largest independent fiber optic provider in the country; Proz, the leading professional education platform; Loja do Mecânico, the largest e-commerce for tools and machines in Latin America; Green PCR and Global PET, forming the country's largest bottle to bottle plastic recycling company; and Hilab and Blue Health, both in diagnostic medicine, among others. eB Capital is also a frontrunner in the country's climate investment agenda.

SOURCE Lupine Crest Capital