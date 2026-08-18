Lutanen Health, Boston's Only Longevity-Focused Practice, Named Best Concierge Practice in the City

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutanen Health, Boston's longevity-focused internal medicine practice, has been named the city's best concierge practice for 2026 by Boston Common Magazine. The recognition signals a turning point in an industry previously defined only by convenience and access. Lutanen delivers on a longer-term promise, which the practice calls private health management: the proactive, strategic stewardship of a patient's health over decades, the way a financial advisor manages wealth.

Dr. Jay Luthar and Dr. Julia Loewenthal at Lutanen Health Dr. Luthar talking with a patient

Until recently, concierge practices earned accolades and patients by responding faster, offering longer visits, and answering calls after hours. Lutanen Health maintains that standard of access, while also providing anticipatory care rather than reactive. The practice tracks risk, function, and trajectory, and catches some diseases before symptoms arise.

The practice, which is affiliated with Mass General Brigham, is led by Drs. Jay Luthar and Julia Loewenthal, both of whom hold faculty positions at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Loewenthal is a researcher in aging, and both physicians are involved in longevity education, shaping how the next generation of physicians practices medicine. That same philosophy drives the longevity forward model at Lutanen.

"Internal medicine is where longevity medicine belongs," says Jay Luthar, MD, DipABLM, the practice's founder and medical director. "An integrative approach to mind and body, the use of precision diagnostics, and early detection already fall within the scope of primary care."

To deliver this care, the practice caps its panel at fewer than 150 patients per physician, roughly a third of a typical concierge load. Members gain access to Lutanen's in-house physiology laboratory, where the team captures functional measures rarely assessed in a physician's office: VO₂ max, body composition, strength, and recovery, alongside advanced blood biomarkers and imaging, all interpreted by a physician. Through Lutanen Home, the practice's stewardship extends beyond the clinic into the home itself, from circadian lighting to air quality and sleep design.

"My research sits at the intersection of aging biology and mind-body practices, asking not just how we add years, but what keeps people vital and engaged in them," says Julia Loewenthal, MD, physician at Lutanen Health. "When we look at a patient's health, we take into account the complete picture, mind and body, and build a plan that helps them feel and perform better as they age."

Lutanen Health's recognition reflects a shift within healthcare. Access and speed remain table stakes, but the practices setting the pace are the ones offering a kind of medicine that honors precision and the patient-doctor relationship over decades.

About Lutanen Health

Lutanen Health is a physician-owned concierge practice in Boston's Back Bay, delivering private health management and longevity-focused internal medicine for a panel capped at fewer than 150 patients per physician. Led by Drs. Jay Luthar and Julia Loewenthal, the practice is affiliated with Mass General Brigham and was named the area's "best concierge practice" for 2026 by Boston Common Magazine. Learn more at lutanen.com.

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SOURCE Lutanen Health