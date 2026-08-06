LUX Infusion Acquires Infuse IQ, Expanding Its National Ambulatory Infusion Footprint

Acquisition Deepens LUX Infusion's Omnichannel Infusion Capabilities and Extends Access to Patients in New Markets

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUX Infusion, a clinician-led infusion services company, today announced the acquisition of Infuse IQ, a trusted Wyoming-headquartered independent infusion therapy provider delivering safe, personalized infusion and injection treatments across a broad range of medical specialties. The acquisition expands LUX Infusion's ambulatory infusion network and strengthens its ability to serve patients and referring providers in communities across the country.

InfuseIQ

A Strategic Fit Rooted in Shared Values

Infuse IQ has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across more than ten medical specialties in six clinic locations. With a highly skilled clinical team, flexible scheduling, broad insurance acceptance, and robust co-pay assistance programs, Infuse IQ's operating model closely mirrors LUX Infusion's own commitment to removing barriers and delivering an elevated infusion experience outside of the hospital setting.

"This acquisition is a reflection of our strategy to grow with purpose, partnering with organizations that share our values and raise the standard of care for patients who depend on infusion therapy," said Ted Kramm, Chief Executive Officer of LUX Infusion. "Infuse IQ has demonstrated exactly the kind of clinical excellence and patient-first culture that defines LUX Infusion. Together, we are better positioned than ever to deliver the high-quality, coordinated care that patients with complex and chronic conditions deserve."

Expanding What's Possible for Patients and Providers

For patients, the integration of Infuse IQ into the LUX Infusion platform means access to an even broader network of clinical expertise, faster therapy starts, and dedicated support navigating insurance and financial barriers. For referring providers, it means a trusted partner with the infrastructure, responsiveness, and data-sharing capabilities to keep them closely connected to their patients' progress throughout treatment.

"Joining LUX Infusion marks an exciting new chapter for Infuse IQ and, most importantly, for the patients and providers we serve," said Brian Zweben, CEO, Infuse IQ. "LUX Infusion's clinician-led approach, investment in technology, and deep commitment to the patient experience align with everything we have worked to build. We are proud to become part of a platform that is redefining what infusion care looks like across the country."

Continued Momentum of a National Platform

This acquisition reflects LUX Infusion's ongoing commitment to building a fully integrated, nationally scaled infusion services platform through targeted growth. With an omnichannel model spanning home infusion and ambulatory infusion centers, and a growing network that now stretches from Alaska to the Southeast and beyond, LUX Infusion continues to invest in its people, clinical capabilities, and technology to ensure every patient receives exceptional, coordinated care wherever they receive treatment.

To learn more, visit www.luxinfusion.com and follow the company on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About LUX Infusion

LUX Infusion is elevating infusions into an experience. As a U.S.-based, clinician-led infusion services company, it provides both home infusion and ambulatory infusion center services, bringing clarity, compassion, and expertise to every patient relationship. With faster therapy starts, dedicated patient support, and continuous data sharing with providers, LUX Infusion ensures patients feel supported, and providers and partners can trust in better adherence and outcomes. For more information, visit www.luxinfusion.com.

Media Contact: Tara Marchese Senior Director of Marketing, LUX Infusion Tel: 954-908-7636 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LUX Infusion