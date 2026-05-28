LUX Infusion Promotes Dan Teich to Senior Vice President, Market Access

Unified Leadership Role Aligns Trade Relations and Managed Care to Strengthen Distribution, Manufacturer, and Payor Partnerships

PLANTATION, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUX Infusion, a U.S.-based, clinician-led infusion services company, today announced the promotion of Dan Teich to Senior Vice President, Market Access. In this expanded role, Teich will lead a unified market access function that brings together the company's trade relations and managed care operations under a single, cohesive strategy designed to deepen alignment with LUX Infusion's distribution, manufacturer, and payor partners.

Dan Teich, SVP Market Access LUX Infusion

"Dan has been an exceptional leader in shaping our trade relationships, and this promotion reflects both his contributions and our confidence in his vision," said Ted Kramm, Chief Executive Officer of LUX Infusion. "By unifying trade relations and managed care under his leadership, we are creating a more integrated approach to how we work with our partners, positioning LUX Infusion to deliver greater value across the entire specialty infusion ecosystem."

As SVP, Market Access, Teich will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive strategy that aligns the company's market access partnerships across pharmaceutical manufacturers, specialty distributors, group purchasing organizations, and health plan payors with LUX Infusion's mission to expand patient access to high-quality, accessible infusion care.

Teich brings more than 15 years of expertise in pharmacy operations, supply chain management, contract negotiation, and executive leadership across the specialty infusion, health system, and retail pharmacy sectors. Prior to joining LUX Infusion, he served as Vice President of Health Systems Manufacturer Relations at Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen), where he led negotiations of specialty and biosimilar GPO contracts for health systems, consistently exceeding fiscal-year performance targets.

Before Cencora, Teich served as Vice President of Pharmacy Purchasing and Contracting at M Health Fairview, overseeing nearly $1 billion in annual drug spend and driving significant margin improvements through strategic contracting. As Program Manager of Home Infusion and Compounding at the same organization, he grew home infusion revenue by more than 240% over four years. He also held leadership roles at PharMerica and Walgreens. Teich holds a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from North Dakota State University and has been a licensed pharmacist in Minnesota since 2007.

"The convergence of trade relations and managed care under a unified market access function is a natural evolution for LUX Infusion as we scale nationally," said Teich. "I'm energized by the opportunity to work even more closely with our manufacturer, distribution, and payor partners to remove barriers and ensure patients receive the therapies they need, when and where they need them."

This leadership structure reflects LUX Infusion's broader commitment to building a fully integrated infusion services platform that leverages strong partner relationships to drive superior clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and expanded patient access as the company continues its growth toward more than 50 infusion locations nationwide.

About LUX Infusion

LUX Infusion is elevating infusions into an experience. As a U.S.-based, clinician-led infusion services company, it provides both home infusion and ambulatory infusion center services, bringing clarity, compassion, and expertise to every patient relationship. With faster therapy starts, dedicated patient support, and continuous data sharing with providers, LUX Infusion ensures patients feel supported, and providers and partners can trust in better adherence and outcomes. For more information, visit www.luxinfusion.com.

Media Contact:

Tara Marchese Senior Director of Marketing, LUX Infusion

Tel: 954-908-7636

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LUX Infusion