Luxshare Precision's Grace Wang Ranks Among Top 10 on Fortune's 2026 Most Powerful Women in Business List

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd., has been named among the top 10 of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business 2026 List revealed by Fortune, making her the only executive from China to achieve this distinction this year. This underscores her leadership in advancing China's high-tech manufacturing sector on the global stage.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential rankings in global business, the Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business list recognizes executives shaping industries and driving transformation across markets. Wang's inclusion reflects both her personal leadership trajectory and the growing prominence of Chinese manufacturing innovators worldwide. Earlier this year, she topped the new list of China's 100 most successful businesswomen released by Forbes China, further reinforcing her standing among the country's leading executives.

Wang's professional journey illustrates a rare ascent. She began her career on a production line in Shenzhen in 1988, where she developed expertise in precision manufacturing that later informed the founding of Luxshare Precision in 2004. The company has since evolved into a key global supplier, serving leading international clients and supporting the production of many popular electronic devices.

The company's expansion mirrors Wang's strategic vision. Today, Luxshare Precision operates across Asia, North America, and Europe, with strengths in ICT components, 5G infrastructure, automotive electronics, and smart manufacturing. Alongside growth, the company has advanced sustainability commitments, including ongoing efforts toward green manufacturing and long-term carbon neutrality goals.

Wang's recognition also reflects the growing diversity of leadership within the technology and manufacturing sectors. As a leading executive in STEM-related industries, she offers a notable example of how female talent can advance across these fields. Internally, Luxshare Precision has implemented initiatives to promote diversity in governance and talent development. According to its 2025 sustainability report, women hold 37.5% of board director seats, exceeding the company's target of maintaining at least one-third female representation. The proportion of women in management positions has also continued to increase, underscoring the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive leadership structure.

Founded in 2004, Luxshare Precision has grown into a global enterprise focused on delivering high-quality electronic components and integrated solutions. With a strong emphasis on innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, the company continues to strengthen its role in advancing next-generation manufacturing and global supply chain resilience.

SOURCE LUXSHARE-ICT