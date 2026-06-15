LXT Launches Fully Integrated Self-Service Survey Platform Through clickworker

3-in-1 solution combines audience targeting, survey creation, and real-time reporting – with access to a global panel of 10 million contributors

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LXT, a provider of industry-leading AI data solutions, today announced the full launch of clickworker's self-service survey platform — a comprehensive 3-in-1 survey tool that allows businesses, researchers, and UX teams to design surveys, recruit qualified respondents, and analyze results, all from a single interface.

LXT's clickworker launches all-in-one survey platform with 10M+ global respondents — no subscription needed. Post this Christian Rozsenich, CTO at LXT + clickworker

The platform, available exclusively through LXT's subsidiary clickworker, is now fully operational following the addition of custom screening questions and participant payment capabilities. Screening questions are presented to respondents at the start of the survey to qualify them against the study's criteria, ensuring only the right participants continue.

"With our survey tool combined with our trusted global crowd, we're making market research available to everyone — simply, transparently, and at a fair price you set yourself. No subscriptions, no complexity, just fast and reliable insights when you need them."

— Christian Rozsenich, CTO, clickworker.com

From Idea to Insight in Three Steps

1. Target. Select respondents from clickworker's global panel of 10 million+ contributors across 150 countries by age, gender, location, language, and device. Screening questions can be added at the start of the survey to filter for the most relevant survey participants.

2. Build. A drag-and-drop builder with 15+ question types and AI-assisted question refinement makes survey creation fast and accessible — no coding required. Media uploads and audio/video/image collection from respondents extend the tool to design feedback and AI training data use cases.

3. Analyze. Real-time results appear in a built-in dashboard with charts, segmentation filters, and exportable survey reports in Excel or CSV format.

Transparent, Self-Determined Pricing

Unlike subscription-based alternatives, clickworker charges no monthly fees. Users set their own per-participant reward from $0.25 upward, plus a 40% service fee and applicable taxes — paying only for responses received. For complex or large-scale studies, a full-service managed option is available.

The clickworker survey tool is available now at marketplace.clickworker.com.

SOURCE LXT