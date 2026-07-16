LXT Brings Crowd-as-a-Service to AI Teams with Direct API Access to 10 Million+ Contributors

Enterprises integrate their own systems with LXT's global contributor network via API — full control over tasks, workflows, and quality at scale

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LXT, a provider of industry-leading AI data solutions, offers Crowd-as-a-Service (CaaS) — giving enterprise and AI teams direct access to a global network of more than 10 million qualified contributors, integrated into the customer's own systems and workflows via API. Organizations retain full control over task design, quality criteria, and delivery timelines, while tapping into LXT's contributor infrastructure for scale, speed, and multilingual coverage.

Unlike traditional outsourcing models, CaaS keeps the customer in control. Teams set up tasks and define quality workflows within their own environment, then connect to LXT's global contributor network through a seamless API or platform integration. LXT handles contributor management, scaling, and technical infrastructure — customers manage the work. The offering is made possible through LXT's acquisition of clickworker, whose platform and global contributor community form the foundation of LXT's network. The model is ISO 27001 certified and fully GDPR compliant, meeting the security requirements of enterprise deployments.

LXT offers API-based access to a global contributor network of 10M+ for AI training data collection, annotation & more. Post this

CaaS is particularly well-suited for AI data workflows where volume, diversity, and speed are critical. Teams building large language models, speech recognition systems, and computer vision applications can use the offering to scale data collection, annotation, transcription, and human evaluation across hundreds of languages and demographic profiles. The model also supports search relevance rating, feedback categorization, and RLHF tasks. For organizations that need broader coverage, the same infrastructure is available for app and web testing, UX research, and survey panels.

For organizations that previously relied on Amazon Mechanical Turk or other legacy platforms, LXT's CaaS offering provides a direct alternative with a key distinction: genuine global coverage, including a strong contributor base across Europe — a gap many platforms still struggle to fill. LXT actively sources and manages contributors rather than operating a passive marketplace, ensuring the network reflects real-world demographic and linguistic diversity. Customers also benefit from dedicated support throughout the integration process and ongoing access to LXT account contacts for project guidance.

"AI teams consistently run into the same constraint: they need large volumes of high-quality human input, across many languages, and they need it on their own timeline," said Mark Sewell, VP of Growth at LXT. "With CaaS, they connect our global contributor network directly into their existing workflows via API. They keep full control over how tasks are designed and how quality is measured — we provide the scale. It's a fundamentally different model from traditional outsourcing, and it fits the way modern AI development teams actually work."

Learn more about LXT AI training data solutions here.

About LXT

LXT is a provider of industry-leading AI training data solutions to power innovation for global technology leaders, Fortune 500 companies and startups. The company's generative AI and physical AI solutions include model fine tuning, reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF), data collection and prompt rating, ranking and response creation, among others.

With a global crowd of more than 10 million contributors and domain experts, LXT delivers data across multiple modalities with the speed, scale and agility required by the enterprise.

The company's global expertise spans more than 150 countries and over 1,000 language locales. Founded in 2010, LXT is headquartered in Toronto with a presence in the US, UK, Egypt, India, Germany, Romania, Turkey and Australia.

SOURCE LXT