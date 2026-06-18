Lyons & Simmons Secures Four No. 1 Texas Verdict Rankings for Landmark Burn Injury Case

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons & Simmons, LLP has been recognized by Top Verdict among the No. 1 Verdicts in Texas for 2025 in four separate categories.

According to Top Verdict's annual rankings, the result achieved by Lyons & Simmons in Rymers v. CPS Energy, et al., a catastrophic burn injury case that resulted in a $109.5 million recovery for the plaintiff, was recognized as the No. 1 Texas Verdict in 2025 in the following categories:

Burn Injury Negligent Maintenance Utility Negligence Permanent Disability

"These recognitions reflect the devastating impact this incident had on our clients," said Michael P. Lyons, co-founding partner of Lyons & Simmons. "We are honored to have helped secure accountability and a measure of justice for the Rymers family."

The case involved allegations of utility negligence and negligent maintenance that led to catastrophic injuries and permanent disability. The verdict highlights Lyons & Simmons' longstanding commitment to representing individuals and families harmed by preventable tragedies involving dangerous conditions, corporate misconduct, and failures in public safety.

Top Verdict annually recognizes the highest verdicts and settlements obtained throughout the United States. The organization's rankings are based on publicly reported verdicts and settlements and are widely recognized within the legal industry as a benchmark for significant case results.

The complete list of 2025 Texas No. 1 Verdicts can be viewed at Top Verdict.

About Lyons & Simmons

Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a Dallas-based trial law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, aviation, trucking, and commercial litigation matters. The firm is known for handling complex, high-stakes cases and delivering record-setting results while pursuing accountability and safer practices throughout industry.

Media Contact

Laura Davis

[email protected]

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons, LLP